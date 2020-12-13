Hawkeyes hammer Huskies for McCaffery's 200th win at Iowa

The lead was 51-27 at halftime and Garza and Wieskamp then combined for 17 points in a 20-5 run to open the second half before McCaffery began removing starters from the contest.

McCaffery said the only sign of a let-up he could see came at the defensive end of the court.

“I challenged our guys at halftime,’’ he said. “I didn’t think we played defense in the first half, at the start of the game, the way we need to. We ratcheted it up in the second half.’’

With the score getting so lopsided so fast, the Hawkeyes were able to play their reserves more than ever. They reached a season high with 48 bench points, led by Patrick McCaffery with 14.

None of the subs was more impressive than Keegan Murray, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots.

“He’s going to just keep getting better …’’ said Coach McCaffery, noting that the 6-foot-8 Murray was rated very low in most recruiting rankings. “Some guys get on lists, some guys produce. He produces and he’s done that everywhere he’s played.’’

Murray said he is much more comfortable than he was when the season began three weeks ago.