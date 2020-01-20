Hawkeyes have become team full of go-to guys

Obviously, Garza has been a go-to guy all season, too. He has led the Big Ten in scoring almost from the very beginning and he scored 14 straight points in the middle of the second half against Northwestern last week to turn a competitive game into a rout.

But there is no shortage of players on this team who are willing and able to step up and do Bohannon-esque things when needed.

“There’s a lot of guys that are capable,’’ Wieskamp said. “Everyone knows about Jordan’s late-game clutchness, I guess you could call it, but we all take it upon ourselves. It’s not going to be just one guy. We’re a team with a lot of threats.’’

Up to No. 19: As mentioned, the Hawkeyes returned to the AP Top 25 on Monday at No. 19 with 11 of the 14 Big Ten teams receiving votes in the poll.

Michigan State topped the list at No. 11 with Maryland 17th, Illinois 21st and Rutgers 24th. The Scarlet Knights, who will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, are ranked for the first time in 40 years.

Home sweet home: Homecourt advantage in Big Ten play continues to be a big topic of conversation even though some are saying the conference always has been this way.