Hawkeyes have become team full of go-to guys

IOWA CITY — When Jordan Bohannon was ruled out for the remainder of the season, there was concern among many Iowa basketball backers about those crucial late-game situations in which someone needs to step up and take command.
Bohannon has always been the master of those situations. There have been innumerable times in recent seasons in which he stepped forward to take — and very often make — big shots in big situations.
So, who has stepped into the role of go-to guy? The better question is: Who hasn’t?
Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery and even Ryan Kriener have made big shots this season and perhaps no one has made more of them lately than redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick.
Garza and Fredrick delivered so often in the clutch last week that the Hawkeyes swept the Big Ten’s weekly awards Monday.
Garza, who scored 60 points in victories over Michigan and Northwestern, was named the league’s player of the week for the second time this season. And Fredrick, who returned from a foot injury to score 32 points in the two wins, was honored as the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.
Oh, and after being out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the past two weeks, the Hawkeyes jumped back into the poll at No. 19, third best among Big Ten teams.
It wasn’t just how many points Garza and Fredrick scored last week. It was when they scored them.
When the Hawkeyes fell behind Michigan 72-65 in the middle of the second half Friday, Fredrick nailed a transition 3 to stop the Wolverines’ momentum. Shortly after that, there was a 10-0 scoring run in which Garza scored seven points but the biggest shot was another Fredrick 3 that put the Hawkeyes ahead for good.
Fredrick scored again on a feed from Wieskamp, Kriener knocked down a 3 and Wieskamp and Fredrick finished off the Wolverines with free throws.
“It just felt, with the way the game was going, I needed to start making plays,’’ Fredrick said with a shrug.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery watched Fredrick do things like this in helping Covington Catholic win the 2018 Kentucky state title.
“It's kind of what he's always done,’’ McCaffery said. “So when I say I'm not surprised, I'm not just saying that because I love the kid, which I do. He has been a gamer like that his whole life.
“Huge shots, big games, road atmosphere, sold-out buildings … Rupp Arena, 15,000 people, 33 points, state championship game. This is what he does.’’
Kriener began referring to Fredrick as “Captain Clutch’’ after he hit some big shots early in the season against Texas Tech and again against Cincinnati.
Obviously, Garza has been a go-to guy all season, too. He has led the Big Ten in scoring almost from the very beginning and he scored 14 straight points in the middle of the second half against Northwestern last week to turn a competitive game into a rout.
But there is no shortage of players on this team who are willing and able to step up and do Bohannon-esque things when needed.
“There’s a lot of guys that are capable,’’ Wieskamp said. “Everyone knows about Jordan’s late-game clutchness, I guess you could call it, but we all take it upon ourselves. It’s not going to be just one guy. We’re a team with a lot of threats.’’
Up to No. 19: As mentioned, the Hawkeyes returned to the AP Top 25 on Monday at No. 19 with 11 of the 14 Big Ten teams receiving votes in the poll.
Michigan State topped the list at No. 11 with Maryland 17th, Illinois 21st and Rutgers 24th. The Scarlet Knights, who will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, are ranked for the first time in 40 years.
Home sweet home: Homecourt advantage in Big Ten play continues to be a big topic of conversation even though some are saying the conference always has been this way.
The home team always has won more than it has lost but not to this extreme. Going into Tuesday’s action, home teams are 42-7 in league play for a winning percentage of .857.
Last season, Big Ten teams won at a .621 rate (87-53). The year before that it was .642 (81-45). In 2016-17, it was .611 (77-49).
Maybe things will even out as the season progresses. Or maybe not.
“This year in the Big Ten it seems like every time you’re at home you’re supposed to win,’’ Fredrick said. “Road games are just so hard to win. It’s almost as if you have to win these home games.’’
Just having fun: You may have noticed Garza playfully blowing kisses to the crowd in the midst of his big second-half splurge last week at Northwestern.
“There were some fans, I think some football players from Northwestern, that were talking to me and Cordell (Pemsl) throughout the second half,’’ Garza explained. “I just had a little fun with them.’’
Moss honored: Former Hawkeye Isaiah Moss was named the Big 12 newcomer of the week Monday after making six 3-pointers and scoring 20 points for Kansas in his first start of the season at Oklahoma.