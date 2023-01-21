Hawkeyes have no answer for hot-shooting Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There was no stopping a desperate Ohio State basketball team Saturday.

Ask Iowa.

The Hawkeyes watched the Buckeyes score inside and out with ease, shooting 64.7% from the field in the second half to pull away to a 93-77 Big Ten victory at Value City Arena.

Iowa trailed 37-35 at halftime but couldn’t answer an Ohio State team which opened the second half on a 12-4 run and never let the Hawkeyes get any closer than eight points the rest of the game.

“We had a couple of mistakes on the defensive end in the first half and we needed to come out and play with more heart in the second half. But, we kind of fell apart," Iowa guard Ahron Ulis said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview. “That starts with me. I’m the point guard."

While Ulis shouldered the blame, coach Fran McCaffery said Iowa’s issues were shared by the entire team.

“That was a very poor performance by our team. Too many turnovers. We got destroyed on the glass. That’s unacceptable, not a good performance," McCaffery said. “We’ve got to be better in the next one."

In addition to turning the ball over 14 times, one fewer than its highest total against a Big Ten opponent this season, the Hawkeyes were outrebounded 36-29 and outscored 50-32 in the paint as they lost for the first time in five games.

Desperately needing a win to end their own five-game losing streak, the Buckeyes shot 56.3% for the game. Only Eastern Illinois, which shot 60% in its win at Iowa in December, buried baskets at a higher rate than Ohio State did against the Iowa defense Saturday.

The Hawkeyes had no answer for freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who hit 10-of-12 shots on his way to a career-high 27-point performance to lead five Ohio State players in double figures.

Isaac Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State who made just his second start in eight games, was equally problematic for Iowa.

Entering the game with a scoring average of 3.1 points per game, he doubled his previous season high with an 18-point game and matched a season best with 10 rebounds.

“He kept driving, backing guys down and we didn’t react to it," McCaffery said. “He back cut a lot and we weren’t physical enough with him."

Sensabaugh and Likekele combined for 10 of the 12 points the Buckeyes scored in the opening minutes of the second half, taking a 49-39 lead when Sensabaugh completed a three-point play with 16 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.

Ohio State moved ahead to stay after Ulis scored two of his 12 points on Iowa’s first possession of the second half, tying the game at 37-37.

Sensabaugh answered on the ensuing possession with the third of the four 3-point shots he hit in five attempts to give the Buckeyes a lead they would not relinquish.

“I thought we had some players step up and make plays," Ohio State coach Chris Holtman said, saying that he liked the way Likekele — who had combined for eight total points during the Buckeyes’ losing streak — attacked his match-ups.

“He got out in transition where he is at his best. We told him he needed to be more assertive and he was."

While the Hawkeyes trailed by just two points at the break, Iowa’s issues started in the opening half.

A 12-0 run that included a pair of 3-point baskets by Sean McNeil led Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) to a lead which reached 28-17 with just over eight minutes to go before halftime.

The Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4) answered with a 9-2 run of their own, pulling within 33-31 on a 3-pointer by Payton Sandfort with 5:10 remaining in the half.

It proved to be the last basket Iowa would make in a first half which saw both teams go scoreless over the final 3:06.

“We had a shaky first half," Ulis said. “At the half, we talked about how we needed to come out and get some stops on defense, make some plays, make sure that we played with a warrior mentality. We came out flat."

That didn’t happen and McCaffery said the final possession of the first half pretty much summed up how the day went for the Hawkeyes.

“We didn’t play with any sense of intelligence at all," he said. “The last possession, down two, we wanted to take the last shot. Instead, we go 900 miles an hour, they take it away. We’ve got veterans out there who should know better."

Iowa was led by Kris Murray, who finished with 22 points and team-leading totals of seven rebounds and four assists. Filip Rebraca added 15 points.