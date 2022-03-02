Hawkeyes hit the road seeking memories, wins

IOWA CITY – As Jordan Bohannon walked off the court Monday night, fans thanked the Iowa senior for the contributions he has made to the Hawkeye basketball program over the past six seasons.

He appreciated the sentiments, but considered them a bit premature.

“A lot of people were saying ‘great career,’ but I was like, ‘There’s still a lot left here.’ We have a lot of games to play and a lot of memories to make,’’ Bohannon said following the Hawkeyes’ win over Northwestern.’’

The rest of those memories will come away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa concludes its regular season with an 8 p.m. game Thursday at Michigan and a game at Illinois on Sunday night before beginning its postseason run.

“I came back to try to get this team to places that no one thought we could be. I think Connor (McCaffery) would say the same thing. Keegan (Murray) would say the same things,’’ Bohannon said.

“We still have a lot left for everyone that’s in there. We continue to fight every day and prove to each other that we are really together and deserve to be one of the best teams in the country.’’

Iowa will get the chance to prove that in upcoming days.

“I think we’re ready,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “Obviously, two tough games leading into the Big Ten tournament and everyone knows that.’’

Both Michigan and 20th-ranked Illinois have wins over the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes on their resume.

An 84-79 loss to the Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 17 is the only blemish on Iowa’s record in its last eight games.

As was the case when Michigan played at Iowa, the Wolverines take the court needing a win to solidify their own NCAA tourney hopes.

Michigan, preparing to play for the third time in five days, helped itself with an 87-70 win over Michigan State on Tuesday but views remaining games with Iowa and Ohio State as important opportunities.

The Hawkeyes' recent success sends Iowa on the road currently tied for fourth in the Big Ten with Ohio State, trailing only Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue, chasing the program’s ninth upper-division finish in the Big Ten in the past 10 seasons.

Connor McCaffery said Iowa understands what is at stake.

“We know we’re going to have to play well and we could go up there, play well and lose, but we know that we’re still using these games to get better,’’ he said.

As has been in the case in wins over Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern over the past two weeks, Iowa’s success has typically started on the defensive end and carried over to transition opportunities that allow the Hawkeyes to play at the up-tempo pace they prefer.

For that to continue, Connor McCaffery believes Iowa’s energies need to be centered on defense and rebounding.

The Hawkeyes have allowed just one of their last nine opponents to shoot better than 50 percent from the field and the Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) are the only opponent that has beaten Iowa on boards in the last six games.

“The end goal is the NCAA Tournament and we expect to go in and win but we need to be firing on all cylinders,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We need guys playing hard, focusing on the plan and being locked in offensively and defensively.’’

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said that hasn’t been an issue with a team that continues to rank fifth nationally in scoring, averaging a Big Ten-best 83.7 points per game.

“When the games start coming at you fast in a league as physical as this one it can drain you,’’ he said Wednesday. “Our depth is making a difference. When you have confident aggressive scorers with different players stepping up each game, I think it keeps everybody sharper. It’s been good for us so far this year.’’

Connor McCaffery believes Iowa (21-8 ,11-7) is prepared for the road tests in its immediate future.

“I’m excited,’’ he said. “That’s why we come here and play the games.’’

