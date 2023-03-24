SEATTLE — Iowa held off a late Colorado surge Friday to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Hawkeyes closed the regional semifinal game on a 9-3 run to advance with an 87-77 win over the Buffaloes at Climate Change Arena, positioning Iowa to play for a spot in the Final Four in Sunday’s 8 p.m. regional final against either Louisville or Mississippi, who played later Friday.

Caitlin Clark scored seven of her 31 points during a game-changing 13-0 run during a four-minute stretch in the third quarter.

After Kate Martin scored on a drive to push Iowa in front to stay at 43-42 with 8 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, Clark and McKenna Warnock scored on consecutive possessions to grow the Iowa lead to 47-42 and prompt a Colorado timeout.

Clark forced another two minutes later.

Monika Czinano scored coming out of the timeout and Clark took over from there.

She buried a 3-point shot from the right of the key with 5:12 to go in the quarter, stole the ball just beyond the midcourt line and raced to the other end for a lay-in with 5:02 remaining to leave the Buffaloes in a 54-42 hole.

Colorado took another timeout, but Clark continued to score.

She scored nine straight for Iowa, extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 57-44 on a three-point play with 4:33 to go in the quarter and hitting the second of two free throws just under a minute later.

The Hawkeyes carried a 64-53 lead into the final quarter, a margin which grew to 67-53 on a 3-pointer by Gabbie Marshall which opened the fourth quarter.

Iowa maintained a 74-63 lead on a basket by Colorado native Addy O’Grady with 5:45 remaining but as Czinano sat with four fouls, the Buffaloes chipped away at the Hawkeye lead.

A 3-pointer by Quay Miller with 4:11 to go cut the Iowa lead to 76-70 and Colorado came as close as 78-74 on a Jaylyn Sherrod basket with 1:37 to go.

By then, Czinano returned to the floor and she scored the biggest two of her 15 points with 1:11 left, fueling a run of seven unanswered points that moved Iowa into the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.

Clark and Czinano weren’t the only Hawkeyes to finish in double figures.

Martin totaled 16 points and Warnock collected 12 as Iowa won its seventh straight game.

The Hawkeyes (29-6) had to overcome a halftime deficit to move on.

A buzzer-beating runner by the Buffaloes’ Tameiya Sadler sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room at the half on the short end of a 40-39 score.

Iowa got off to the type of start it wanted with four players contributing to a lead which reached 15-5 when Clark completed a three-point play with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Colorado, which hit just two of its first 10 shots from the field, answered with a 10-0 run of its own.

Frida Formann, who was just warming up on her way to a 19-point first half, knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets before Aaronette Vonleh tied the game at 15-15 on a basket with 3:39 to go in the quarter.

Clark broke the tie with a 3-pointer on Iowa’s next possession but didn’t make it through the opening quarter without picking up her second foul.

After being whistled for her second with 5.8 seconds to play in an opening quarter that ended with Iowa up 23-22, Clark sat less than four minutes into the second quarter before returning to a 30-30 game.

The Hawkeyes mustered just one field goal over a nearly six-minute stretch in the quarter as the Buffaloes built a 37-32 advantage on a basket by Formann.

Iowa scored the game’s next seven points, regaining a 39-37 lead when Czinano completed a three-point play with 1:02 to go in the half.

The Buffaloes regained the one-point lead at the half, then took their final lead of the game on a Formann basket with 9:02 to play in the third quarter.