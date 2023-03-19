IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark wasn’t letting Iowa leave Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday with anything other than a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Not after last year’s second-round loss on the Hawkeyes’ home court.

“I really did not want to let this team lose again in this round," Clark said.

Mission accomplished.

Clark finished off a game-high 22-point performance by scoring the final six points for third-ranked Iowa as it held off gritty Georgia 74-66 to earn a spot in a Friday regional semifinal at Seattle.

The Hawkeyes will face the winner of a Monday game between Duke and Colorado in the tournament’s next round.

“We didn’t want to leave here with the same feeling we had a year ago," Clark said. “That wasn’t happening again."

The junior made certain of that, either scoring or recording one of her 12 assists to account for 33 of the Hawkeyes’ last 35 points against a Georgia team that didn’t let anything come easily for Iowa in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 14,382.

“You couldn’t hear yourself think," guard Kate Martin said. “I’ve never heard this place so loud."

But it took until the final minutes before Iowa silenced the 10th-seeded Bulldogs’ hopes of upsetting the region’s second-seeded team.

Audrey Warren knocked down a 3-point basket from the right corner to pull Georgia within 68-66 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.

But the Bulldogs were unable to help themselves when it mattered most, turning the ball over on three straight trips to allow Iowa to eventually regain a two-possession advantage.

Martin deflected a pass and Monika Czinano grabbed the ball, dishing it off to Clark who raced to the other end of the court.

She eventually beat her defender into the lane, banking in a pull-up jumper with 43 seconds remaining to put Iowa in front 70-66.

“Our defense was doing what it needed to do, and it gave us that chance," Clark said. “We ran some clock, found the middle of the paint open. I wanted to penetrate and get to the rim."

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said the play was designed to either let Clark take the shot or dump it down low to one of the Hawkeyes’ interior players.

“I will let Caitlin shoot that last shot any day. We all know that’s a pretty good thing," Bluder said. “It was a right on, straight on kind of shot and I know I felt a lot better having a two-possession lead."

Another turnover followed and frustration set in for Georgia, which was whistled for two intentional fouls in the final four seconds of play.

Clark made the Bulldogs pay for each, calmly hitting four free throws to create the final margin.

Bluder praised her team for keeping its cool in the heat of the moment when things could have taken an ugly twist.

Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson didn’t have much to say about how things ended for the Bulldogs, saying it “wasn’t indicative" of how much of the game went for the Bulldogs.

“We came in here, fought like crazy. We were the underdogs, but there was no underdog here today," Abrahamson-Henderson said. “We represented Georgia really, really well. It was a tight game. We made runs. We went up. They cut it. They made runs. We cut it back."

The Hawkeyes led 19-17 after one quarter, 41-40 at the half and needed a run of seven unanswered points late in the third quarter to move ahead to stay.

Four straight points by Javyn Nicholson had given Georgia a 52-51 lead with 2:41 to go in the third quarter before a basket by Czinano off of an offensive rebound put Iowa back in front with just under 2 to go in the quarter.

Gabbie Marshall followed by hitting her fifth and the last of the Hawkeyes’ 12 3-point field goals and Warnock extended the Iowa lead to 58-52 when she scored with :58 remaining in the quarter.

“When you see shots go down the way they were, you gain confidence," Marshall said.

Iowa (28-6) used the 3-point shots to counter the inside size and strength of Georgia that filled the lane, especially early.

The Hawkeyes hit seven of their first nine attempts from behind the arc and had buried nine 3-pointers by halftime, helping Iowa create its one-point halftime lead and plenty of balance for the Bulldogs (22-12) to deal with.

While Clark finished with 22 points, Czinano contributed 20, Marshall used 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range to finish with 15 and Warnock added 14.

“When I’m able to pass the ball and get over 10 assists, I feel like it gives our team the balance we need to reach the goals we want to achieve," Clark said.

Diamond Battles led Georgia with 21, but collected 16 of those in the first half and was held without a point in the third quarter as Iowa pushed ahead to stay.

Photos: Iowa advances to Sweet Sixteen after defeating Georgia, 74-66