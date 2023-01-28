Hawkeyes hold off Huskers scare

IOWA CITY — The bottom line was the only thing that mattered at the end of the day.

Nebraska threw an 80-76 scare at the 10th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team Saturday, jumping out quickly and rallying late before the Hawkeyes found a way to overcome 2-of-14 shooting in the final quarter.

“Free throws matter," Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.

The junior finished off a 33-point performance by hitting five-of-six attempts from the line in the final 37 seconds to thwart the Cornhuskers’ upset hopes in front of a crowd of 13,843 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa, which carried a 67-50 lead into the final quarter, finished off an 18-of-22 game at the foul line by hitting eight of the 10 it attempted in the fourth quarter.

“Two baskets in the last 10 minutes, thank goodness for the free throw line," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

A strong second quarter didn’t hurt, either.

Playing for the first time since knocking off second-ranked Ohio State on Monday, the Hawkeyes missed their first seven shots of the game and turned the ball over four times as Nebraska sprinted to an 8-0 lead.

The Cornhuskers forced Iowa to burn a timeout when an Isabelle Bourne basket extended the Cornhuskers’ advantage to 21-11 with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Iowa answered with a 22-2 run.

A 3-pointer by Clark tied the game at 23-23 with 7:56 remaining in the second quarter and a turnaround jumper by Monika Czinano 40 seconds later put the Hawkeyes in front to stay.

Iowa quieted Nebraska when it shifted to a zone defense.

“That zone was good to us. We were able to get a lot of tips and deflections and it spread them out which helped our 3-point defense," Clark said, crediting the rebounding of Czinano and Gabbie Marshall as difference makers during that stretch as well.

“We hit a couple of big threes in transition and got stops with our zone and that all helped us."

Iowa rode that surge to a 41-30 halftime lead which grew to 58-40 just beyond the midpoint of the third quarter before Nebraska rallied.

Denying Hawkeye drives by crowding the lane with size as forward McKenna missed a second straight start for Iowa, the Cornhuskers found themselves within 67-62 when Annika Stewart hit a 3-point basket with 7:04 to play.

A 3-pointer by Maddie Krull kept Nebraska within seven after the Hawkeyes had regained a 10-point lead. When Sam Haiby knocked down the last of the Huskers’ nine baskets from behind the arc with :18 remaining, the Iowa lead was cut to 77-73.

“I never really felt like we were in danger of losing the lead, though," said Clark who hit three free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Clark recorded her fifth straight double-double, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds to go with her fifth 30-plus point game of the season. She missed the ninth triple-double of her career by one assist.

Czinano finished with 17 points and Hannah Stuelke contributed 12, including nine in the first half as Iowa (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten) built its lead.

All five starters finished in double figures for Nebraska, led by a 16-point game from Haiby and 14 from Bourne. Krull scored 13 and Alexis Markowski finished with 12 to go with 11 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (12-9, 4-6).

Despite the late 3-point baskets, Bluder believed holding Nebraska to 30% shooting from 3-point range ultimately made a difference.

“They’ve only won one game when they’ve shot below 30 percent from behind the arc," Bluder said. “We felt if we could do that, we’d be OK."

Even on a day when Iowa wasn’t at its best.

“I didn’t feel like we played poorly. We just didn’t play up to our capabilities," Bluder said.

Iowa hosts Maryland, a team it shared 10th with in last week’s Associated Press poll, on Thursday.