Hawkeyes hope to again avoid back-to-back stinkers

The Iowa basketball team has had very few off nights this season.
And almost every time the Hawkeyes have had one, they have bounced back with a very strong effort the next time out.
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes will need to do that again Sunday night as they close out the Big Ten regular season with an important road game at No. 23 Illinois.
The winner of the game will receive the No. 4 seed and a very valuable double bye in the Big Ten tournament, which gets underway Wednesday in Indianapolis.
The Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten), who had a 13-game home winning streak stopped with a 77-68 loss to Purdue on Tuesday, have only lost back-to-back games once all season. They lost to Penn State in early January in probably the most physically draining game of the season, then followed that with a road loss at Nebraska just three days later.
Other than that, every Iowa loss has been followed by a victory.
"This is a pretty astute group," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They know they didn’t play well (against Purdue). They know what they have to do better. … We all went through it. It wasn’t pleasant so let’s deal with it and let’s get better, and I think if you take that approach you’ve got a much better chance that the next game will be better."
Purdue did a good job of blanketing the Hawkeyes’ top three weapons — Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick — and forcing other players to launch shots.
Garza still collected 26 points and 12 rebounds to extend his streak of consecutive 20-point games to 15, but Wieskamp and Fredrick each put up only seven shots and combined for 18 points.
Wieskamp, who is only 2 for 18 from 3-point range in the past five games, admitted to being a bit tentative at times.
"There definitely were some moments when I could have taken some more shots, maybe pulled from deeper, done some shot fakes or jab steps to create my own shot," he said.
McCaffery said both Wieskamp and Fredrick have the green light at all times. They just need to take advantage of that.
"We keep encouraging them," he said. "We can run some stuff for them and we do that every game. They’re being closely guarded and they’re unselfish guys so they move it rather than take what they would consider to be a bad shot. … I just encourage them to keep being aggressive and I trust them to make good decisions."
Wieskamp and Fredrick each had 18 points on Feb. 2 when the Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 72-65 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes also played very good defense that day, holding Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu to 11 points.
But McCaffery said the Illini have continued to evolve and get better since then, making use of a variety of different lineup combinations. And he said Dosunmu also continues to improve.
"He’s so good in space," McCaffery said. "He’s always been particularly good going right, but he’s really I think improved going left so he’s finishing either way, which makes him even more difficult to control in space. So you just try to limit the space that he has the best you can."
The Illini (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) also are coming off a rough game. They lost at Ohio State 71-63 on Thursday and watched their Big Ten championship hopes slip away in the process.
However, they should be very motivated to secure the double bye as a consolation prize.
"There’s always something to play for night in and night out," Wieskamp said. "They remember what happened when we beat them here but it’s going to be a big game for us no matter where the standings are. We want to win that game for sure and finish the regular season strong."