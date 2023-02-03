IOWA CITY – Filip Rebraca left Carver-Hawkeye Arena hungry on Tuesday night.

The Iowa basketball team had just finished knocking off a second straight opponent which took the floor sitting in second place in the Big Ten standings.

Rutgers opened the current week with an 11-point loss to the Hawkeyes. Northwestern fell back into crowded pack with a 16-point loss on Tuesday.

Saturday, Iowa has an opportunity to complete a sweep of a three-game homestand against second-place opponents.

Illinois arrives at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a 1:30 p.m. game holding a share of second place in in conference standings which see one game separating teams in second through eighth place.

“Now that we’ve beat two teams in the upper half of the league, we want this next one,’’ Rebraca said. “We know that (Illinois) is really good, but it is another big game for us. This win (over Northwestern), it makes the next one even bigger.’’

It’s February and the schedule is filled with important games for both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini, who have won seven of their last eight games since mirroring Iowa’s 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

Iowa has gone 13-4 in February conference games the past two seasons while Illinois is 12-4 during the month over that same timespan.

Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery said during a Friday video conference that the ability to sustain late-season success has as much to do with how teams handle it all mentally as it does the physical challenges which are part of every Big Ten game.

“We’ve had guys that as the season goes on are professional in how they take care of their bodies,’’ McCaffery said. “How they prepare and how they understand how each team we play in this league is really good in so many ways, really different.’’

Fully comprehending that becomes critical.

“I think sometimes that’s the hardest thing when you go game to game to game,’’ McCaffery said. “The games start coming quick, then you get into February and every game is as difficult as the one before.’’

McCaffery said that is when experience matters.

“The maturity in your approach and your professionalism has to be there,’’ he said.

Iowa guard Payton Sandfort welcomes the challenge presented by an Illinois team that has undergone a personnel makeover but remains built on the same defensive foundation as the Fighting Illini team that won two games against the Hawkeyes by a combined six points last season.

“It’s a huge game,’’ Sandfort said. “We’re both good Big Ten teams. They’re a good defensive team. We’ve been moving the ball well, sharing it and to win three straight at home, that would be big.’’

Cofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer, who led Illinois in scoring in the most recent meeting between the teams has taken their games to the next level while the Illini’s other double-digit scorer in that 74-72 game, Andre Curebelo, now plays for St. John’s.

Coach Brad Underwood’s sixth Illinois team now relies on Baylor transfers Michael Mayer and Dain Dainja, Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon and freshman Jayden Epps to complement veteran Coleman Hawkins.

“It’s a different team from last year, but it’s a very talented team Brad has done a good job with,’’ McCaffery said. “I think it took them some time to figure things out, figure out how to play together.’’

Mayer and Dainja were both members of Baylor’s 2021 NCAA championship team, with Mayer in that team’s rotation, while Shannon returned to his home state for his senior season after earning all-Big 12 honors a year ago.

“Mayer is a very confident player and Dainja I think benefitted from that experience (at Baylor) as well,’’ McCaffery said. “Those guys, they make shots. They don’t rattle.’’