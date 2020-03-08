Hawkeyes, Illini add another chapter to simmering rivalry

“It got to the point where I was tired of it so I threw him off me,’’ Fredrick said. “I thought at that point if he’s going to put two hands on me, I’m going to put two hands on him. They called the foul on me, which I was fine with.

“I was ready to go down on defense and he got in my space and said some words. I’m going to protect myself. I’m not going to let someone do that to me and I said a couple words back, and that was it.’’

McCaffery and Williams also exchanged words about 20 feet away and Williams faked like he was going to throw an elbow at McCaffery.

“Just an intense game,’’ McCaffery said. “In intense games, you sometimes get that. But I’m not going to back down from anyone.’’

After halftime, freshman Joe Toussaint, who scored 14 points, drilled a 3-pointer to give Iowa a brief lead before the Illini unleashed a 23-4 scoring run in which the Hawkeyes went nearly six minutes without a field goal.

“I thought we were getting stops,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We just couldn’t rebound.’’

The Illini run made it 64-48 before the Hawkeyes began their comeback.

“I think we just stayed the course,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “You go on the road you need to execute. I thought our execution down the stretch was excellent.’’

