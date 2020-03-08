Hawkeyes, Illini add another chapter to simmering rivalry

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In the 1980s and 1990s, the basketball rivalry between Iowa and Illinois was something to see.
The games were often close, frequently heated and always entertaining.
That rivalry clearly is back.
The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini engaged in a ferocious battle for the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament in the final game of the regular season Sunday with the Illini pulling out a 78-76 victory at the State Farm Center in a contest that included four technical fouls and an array of dramatic shifts and turns.
Kofi Cockburn blocked Luka Garza’s potential game-tying shot in the lane with just a second to go. Garza got the ball back and flipped up another hurried shot from 12 feet away but it missed, setting off a spirited celebration.
The victory gives the 23rd-ranked Illini (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, meaning they get a double bye and do not need to step onto the court at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse until Friday.
No. 18-rated Iowa (20-11, 11-9) is the No. 5 seed and plays the winner of a first-round game between Minnesota and Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A win there would prompt yet another matchup with the Illini on Friday.
And presumably another hard-fought battle.
“I think it would be fun,’’ Iowa guard Connor McCaffery said. “We’ve had really intense, competitive games with them and they’ve been fun.’’
The first game between the two teams this season, on Feb. 2, ended with a 72-65 Iowa victory and a quickly aborted postgame handshake line because emotions were running so high.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery downplayed any ill feelings between the two teams.
“I think it’s that way every game in this league,’’ he said.
Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu, however, said “We just don’t like each other.’’
Illini coach Brad Underwood expressed his admiration for McCaffery and said there no hard feelings between the coaching staffs. He couldn’t speak for the players, though.
“It got a little chippy. We don’t condone that …’’ Underwood said. “I think rivalries, if you want to call it that, are awesome. They’re great for college basketball.’’
Iowa battled back from a 16-point deficit in the middle of the second half to make Sunday’s game interesting at the end.
Garza, who netted 28 points to extend his streak of 20-plus scoring games to 16, was a key figure in the rally along with Connor McCaffery, who made a pair of 3-point shots in the comeback and finished with 10 points and 8 assists.
The Hawkeyes finally sliced the deficit to 76-74 on a short jumper by Garza with just under a minute to go.
Dosunmu, who led Illinois with 17 points, countered with a 17-foot pull-up jumper with 31 seconds left, but Garza got loose for a dunk and Dosunmu missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 15.8 seconds left.
Connor McCaffery penetrated but missed a short jump shot with the ball going out of bounds and being awarded to the Hawkeyes with 1.3 seconds remaining.
After an Illinois timeout, Iowa set up a play in which McCaffery looped a pass to Garza in the lane. The junior center turned to shoot but the 7-foot Cockburn was there to make the play.
“I knew I didn’t have time to make a move so I knew I had to catch it and just go up,’’ Garza said. “It definitely hurts. You wait for moments like that and to not convert … It’s going to stick with me for awhile.’’
Iowa led by as much as 10 points in the first half, but Illinois battled back to tie the score at 41-41 at the break.
There was a skirmish with about a minute left in the half that resulted in technical fouls on Iowa’s Connor McCaffery and CJ Fredrick and Illinois’ Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.
Fredrick said that every time he tried to come off a screen, Frazier had “two hands locked on me.
“It got to the point where I was tired of it so I threw him off me,’’ Fredrick said. “I thought at that point if he’s going to put two hands on me, I’m going to put two hands on him. They called the foul on me, which I was fine with.
“I was ready to go down on defense and he got in my space and said some words. I’m going to protect myself. I’m not going to let someone do that to me and I said a couple words back, and that was it.’’
McCaffery and Williams also exchanged words about 20 feet away and Williams faked like he was going to throw an elbow at McCaffery.
“Just an intense game,’’ McCaffery said. “In intense games, you sometimes get that. But I’m not going to back down from anyone.’’
After halftime, freshman Joe Toussaint, who scored 14 points, drilled a 3-pointer to give Iowa a brief lead before the Illini unleashed a 23-4 scoring run in which the Hawkeyes went nearly six minutes without a field goal.
“I thought we were getting stops,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We just couldn’t rebound.’’
The Illini run made it 64-48 before the Hawkeyes began their comeback.
“I think we just stayed the course,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “You go on the road you need to execute. I thought our execution down the stretch was excellent.’’