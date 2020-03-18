Hawkeyes, Illini both finish in Top 25

Both Iowa and Illinois finished in the Top 25 in the Associated Press’ final men’s college basketball poll of the season Wednesday.

The Illini were No. 21 and the Hawkeyes No. 25 in the poll, which was released six days after the season was abruptly terminated due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

For Illinois, it is its first Top 25 finish since 2006. Iowa’s last time in the final AP poll was 2016, when it also was 25th.

Kansas received 63 of a possible 65 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 slot in the final poll, followed by Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor.

A total of 10 Big Ten teams received votes with six of them placing in the Top 25. Michigan State was ninth, Maryland 12th, Wisconsin 17th and Ohio State 19th in addition to Illinois and Iowa.

Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Purdue also received at least one vote from the panel of writers and broadcasters from around the country.

Final AP men's basketball Top 25