Hawkeyes, Illini both finish in Top 25
Hawkeyes, Illini both finish in Top 25

Illinois Iowa Basketball

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) runs down the ball ahead of Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, left, during the second half of the Feb. 2 game between the two teams.

 AP

Both Iowa and Illinois finished in the Top 25 in the Associated Press’ final men’s college basketball poll of the season Wednesday.

The Illini were No. 21 and the Hawkeyes No. 25 in the poll, which was released six days after the season was abruptly terminated due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

For Illinois, it is its first Top 25 finish since 2006. Iowa’s last time in the final AP poll was 2016, when it also was 25th.

Kansas received 63 of a possible 65 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 slot in the final poll, followed by Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor.

A total of 10 Big Ten teams received votes with six of them placing in the Top 25. Michigan State was ninth, Maryland 12th, Wisconsin 17th and Ohio State 19th in addition to Illinois and Iowa.

Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Purdue also received at least one vote from the panel of writers and broadcasters from around the country.

Final AP men's basketball Top 25

 RecPtsPrv
1. Kansas (63)28-316231
2. Gonzaga (1)31-215472
3. Dayton (1)29-215053
4. Florida St.26-513814
5. Baylor26-413375
6. San Diego St.30-212796
7. Creighton24-711547
8. Kentucky25-611188
9. Michigan St.22-910239
10. Villanova24-7101111
11. Duke25-699010
12. Maryland24-792412
13. Oregon24-789213
14. Louisville24-776815
15. Seton Hall21-972716
16. Virginia23-758617
17. Wisconsin21-1053918
18. BYU24-853714
19. Ohio St.21-1045919
20. Auburn25-645320
21. Illinois21-1026321
22. Houston23-817922
23. Butler22-916524
24. West Virginia21-1015922
25. Iowa20-1110925

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.

