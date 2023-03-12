Iowa and Illinois will enter NCAA men's basketball tournament play with opponents from the Southeastern Conference.

The Hawkeyes, an eighth seed in the Midwest Region, will face Auburn in a Thursday tourney opener in Birmingham, Ala., while the Fighting Illini, seeded ninth in the Midwest Region, will play Arkansas in a Thursday opener in Des Moines.

Iowa State and Drake were also placed in the Midwest Region.

The Cyclones, seeded sixth, will face the winner of a First Four game between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday while the Bulldogs were seeded 12thh and will play Miami (Fla.) in a Friday opener in Albany, N.Y.

