Hawkeyes, Illini to play in the Garden

Nonconference schedules for the University of Iowa and University of Illinois basketball teams will reportedly include stepping onto the stage at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic this coming season.

According to a report from CBSSports.com, the Hawkeyes will play Duke and the Fighting Illini will meet Texas in the New York City gathering on Dec. 6 in the annual event named in honor of the late Jim Valvano, a former North Carolina State basketball coach, who died of cancer.

Iowa will be playing Duke for the first time since the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes dropped an 80-62 game to the top-ranked Blue Devils in 2001 at the United Center in Chicago.

The Blue Devils will be in a bit of a transition next season with former Duke player and assistant Jon Scheyer replacing Mike Krzyzewski as the program's head coach. Guard Jeremy Roach is the lone returning starter on a team that will build around the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes have won only one of the eight previous matchups against the Blue Devils, a victory at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu in 1994.

Illinois last met Texas in 2010 when an unranked Longhorns team defeated the 13th-ranked Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden 90-84 in overtime.

Second-year coach Chris Beard's team returns a pair of All-Big 12 Conference selections in guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen from a 22-win team that reached the second round of the NCAA tourney before losing to Purdue. Texas will also add Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter to its roster next season.

The Fighting Illini are 2-3 all-time against the Longhorns. Both Illinois victories came in Champaign, most recently in 1997.

The Jimmy V Classic is part of a week-long awareness and fundraising effort benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Founded in 1993 by ESPN, where Valvano worked as a basketball commentator following his coaching career, has funded more than $260 million in cancer research grants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.