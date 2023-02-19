EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena sits in a quiet north shore suburb of Chicago.

The Iowa basketball team made itself at home Sunday.

The Hawkeyes were quiet at the start, quiet from 3-point range all night and quiet about what led to the ejection of coach Fran McCaffery in an 80-60 loss to the Wildcats that denied Iowa a chance to move into a tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference race.

“They got on us early and they kept us down,’’ Hawkeye forward Kris Murray said. “We weren’t shooting the ball real well early and you’ve got to be able to do that on the road, handle adversity. They jumped us early and that kind of set the tone for the game.’’

McCaffery suggested that Northwestern had something to do with Iowa’s issues.

“That’s a good team that has been playing well. They certainly did tonight. They made 10 threes, shared the ball and they have a lot of guys with ability,’’ McCaffery said.

Iowa, meanwhile, shot just 12.5% from behind the arc, matching a season low by hitting just 3 of 24 3-point attempts.

The Iowa coach wasn’t around to see the conclusion of the Hawkeyes’ most lopsided loss of the season. McCaffery was ejected after picking up two technical fouls during a timeout with 7 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the game and the Wildcats in control, 61-46.

Official Courtney Green delivered a quick hook with the second technical that led to McCaffery’s early exit after he argued a no-call on what he presumably thought should have been a 10-second back-court violation.

Northwestern’s Boo Buie knocked down the four technical free throws and the Hawkeyes found themselves trailing 65-46 before touching the ball again.

Following the game, McCaffery offered no explanation for what transpired.

“I can’t talk about that,’’ McCaffery said.

Iowa went on a nearly three-minute drought from the field after McCaffery was tossed and trailed 71-47 when Ty Berry hit two free throws after Patrick McCaffery was whistled for a technical of his own with 4:52 remaining.

By then, the Wildcats were well on their way to celebrating their third home victory in eight days, taking down top-ranked Purdue and 14th-ranked Indiana before Iowa showed up and found none of the spark which had carried the Hawkeyes to a 16-point win over Northwestern 20 days earlier.

“You’ve got to give them credit. They made shots early, (Ty) Berry, Boo Buie, they were very good,’’ coach McCaffery said. “Going 3-for-24 from 3 didn’t help, but you have to give them credit. They played better from the start. They played better than us.’’

McCaffery said he told his team following the game not to get down on itself.

“Learn from it, but don’t beat yourself up over it, just get ready to go back on the road Wednesday and get ready to play another good team,’’ he said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ game at Wisconsin.

Sunday, Iowa misfired early and often from 3-point range, needing Ahron Ulis to bank in a shot from behind the arc to finish off a 2-of-17 start from long range and pull the Hawkeyes within 37-26 at the half.

Northwestern, meanwhile, built its lead with the long ball.

Chris Audige and Buie, who led all scorers with 23 points and dished out eight assists, connected on 3-point tries for the Wildcats on consecutive possessions a little over three minutes into the game and Iowa found itself in an 11-3 hole and spent the rest of the game trying to recover.

Payton Sandfort hit the Hawkeyes' first 3-pointer of the game midway through the opening half, cutting the Northwestern lead to 16-12 but the Wildcats responded with a 12-3 run.

A 3-point basket by Brooks Barnhizer extended the Northwestern lead to 28-15 with 2:42 remaining in the half.

After shooting 26.1% in the opening half – a byproduct of the sour start from behind the arc – the Hawkeyes stopped settling for jumpers and started working the ball inside in the second half.

The results were mixed.

Murray, who led Iowa with 14 points, did pull Iowa within 47-40 when he knocked down a free throw after being fouled as he scored on a drive to the bucket with 13:47 remaining.

Barnhizer answered with a 3-pointer and the Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) dealt with a double-digit deficit the remainder of the game.

“When you get back into it like, you’ve got to get stops, especially on the road, and we didn’t do that,’’ Murray said. “Things just didn’t click for us.’’

Buie’s effort for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-5) was complemented by 16 points from Berry and 12 from Barnhizer while the Hawkeye defense and foul trouble limited Northwestern’s second-leading scorer, Chase Audige, to seven points.