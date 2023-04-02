DALLAS – Down 21 points two minutes into the third quarter to a hot-shooting LSU team in the Final Four finale, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team continued to believe.

"Nobody doubted. We know the offensive firepower that this team has," center Monika Czinano said. "We knew that nothing is unachievable. Unfortunately, it ended the way it did."

The Tigers held off the Hawkeyes’ comeback hopes Sunday, denying Iowa any chance to come any closer than seven points on a pair of occasions late in the third quarter in a second half that started with LSU in control 59-42.

"We’re the number one offense in the country and we have the means to get back into any game. That was the talk coming into it," Czinano said. "We knew on the defensive end we had to sharpen it up a bit and I think we did. We did have stretches of that."

Forward McKenna Warnock said the Hawkeyes returned to the court believing that they were going to rally for the win.

"At the half, we left the locker room believing we could get it done," she said. "I’m not sure many fans in the stands were still believing it, but we were. We believed."

Guard Caitlin Clark said that faith and belief in each other may have been the strongest trait an Iowa team had as it won a program-record 31 of the 38 games it played.

She also knew the Hawkeyes had to step it up on defense after a banked-in 3-point basket by Jasmine Carson sent LSU into the locker room with its biggest lead of the first half.

“She comes in, makes quite a few shots and ends it with a banked 3. It’s like all right. You never hang your head. You just come out and keep fighting,’’ Clark said.

Clark said the Hawkeyes had little choice.

"We know how good our offense is and at the same time, they might cool off a little bit, but I’m not sure if that happened, if they cooled off a little bit," Clark said.

While Iowa shot exactly 50% in each of the four quarters – leading to a 28-of-56 effort, LSU connected on 38 of 70 shots, a 54.3% effort.

The only quarter the Tigers did not top 50% from the field was the third, when LSU was 6 of 18 and Iowa temporarily cut its deficit to seven points.

"It was only one possession at a time. We had to get a stop and come back and score," Clark said. "We cut it to seven eventually, but couldn’t get over the hump. Foul trouble didn’t help."

Guard Kate Martin said LSU deserved credit for holding off the Hawkeyes.

"They played a great game, but we can walk away knowing that we made them earn it," she said. "We didn’t quit. We don’t ever quit."