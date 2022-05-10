Hawkeyes' Kris Murray receives Combine invite

Iowa basketball player Kris Murray will get a chance to perform in front of NBA scouts and team officials next week.

According to a report by ESPN on Tuesday, Kris Murray joins a group of players that includes Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn who have been invited to participate in the NBA pre-draft combine scheduled to run throughout the upcoming week in Chicago.

There, Kris Murray will have an opportunity to work out in front of NBA personnel as they work on preparations for this year’s draft, which is scheduled for June 23.

It is an opportunity Kris Murray was seeking when he announced on April 14 that he had submitted the paperwork for early entry into the 2022 NBA draft but did not plan to hire an agent in order to retain his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Kris Murray said at that time he sought to gather feedback during workouts in front of NBA personnel with an objective of returning to the Hawkeyes next season.

“My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible,’’ he said in announcing his April decision on social media. “The opportunity to get feedback and the experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be.’’

However, with successful efforts in Chicago and in earlier workouts it is possible that Kris Murray could stay in the draft.

He faces a June 1 deadline if he wants to remove his name from draft consideration this year.

The twin brother of Iowa consensus all-American Keegan Murray started just one of the 35 games he played last season for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Both averages were the best among Hawkeye reserves. Overall, Kris Murray was the team’s fourth-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder while averaging 17.9 minutes per game.

Keegan Murray, viewed as a potential lottery pick in this year’s draft, has also been invited to participate in the NBA Combine.

Whether he will take part is not yet known. Historically, most top prospects in basketball do not participate in the combine.

The fourth player to earn consensus all-American honors in Hawkeye history, Keegan Murray averaged team-leading totals of 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for Iowa last season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.