Iowa earned a No. 2 seed for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, joined in the field by Iowa State, Illinois and Drake.

The Hawkeyes will face Southeastern Louisiana in an opener next weekend in Iowa City, where Georgia and Florida State are also part of the opening-weekend field.

Iowa, which had hoped for a top seed after finishing off a 26-6 regular season by winning the Big Ten tourney, will host its first two postseason games as part of the Seattle Region.

South Crolina, Big Ten regular-season champ Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford were awarded the tourney's top seeds.

Iowa State, which won the Big 12 tourney on Sunday, was awarded a fifth seed and will face Toledo in its opening-round game at Tennessee.

The Volunteers will meet St. Louis in their opener.

Drake, which won the Missouri Valley tourney in Moline on Sunday, was given a 12 seed and will face fifth-seeded Louisville in an opening weekend hosted by Texas.

Illinois, under first-year coach Shauna Green of Clinton, earned an NCAA berth after finishing tied for fifth in a talent-rich Big Ten.

The Fighting Illini will be involved in a play-in game against Mississippi State in an opening weekend site hosted by Notre Dame. The Illinois/Mississippi State winner, seeded 12th, will play fifth-seeded Creighton in the first round at South Bend.