Hawkeyes land top-100 Kansas forward

Iowa added a top-100 prospect to its 2023 women’s basketball recruiting class Sunday.

Ava Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward from Nickerson, Kansas, announced on social media that she had selected the Hawkeyes.

Ranked as the 83rd-best girls basketball player in the nation in the Class of 2023 according to ESPNW, Jones earned first-team all-state honors last season after averaging 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.

She led her Nickerson team to a 23-3 record and a fourth-place finish in the Kansas Class 3A state tournament.

Nickerson initially committed to Arizona State in 2021, but re-opened her recruitment in March following a coaching change in the Pac-12 program.

She selected Iowa over offers from Drake, Minnesota, Ohio State, TCU, Tulsa and Wichita State, indicating she found a comfort level with the Hawkeye program and the stability it offered.

“I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me and taken the time to get to know my family and myself,’’ Jones wrote in announcing her college choice on Twitter. “With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Iowa.’’

Jones previously picked the Sun Devils at a time when recruiting visits were limited because of COVID-related restrictions. She had picked Arizona State then over offers from Clemson, Iowa State, Nebraska and West Virginia.

She told the Hutchinson News she welcomed the chance to make a second commitment.

“The second time around with the recruiting process was a lot more fun since I could actually go on visits and meet the players and staff,’ Jones said. “I am grateful that I had another chance to form relationships with more coaches.’’

She said the winning culture of the Hawkeye program, the lengthy tenure of coach Lisa Bluder and a comfort level with Iowa players led to her commitment.

Jones is a three-sport athlete at Nickerson, winning the high jump in Class 4A at the Kansas State High School Athletic Association track meet in 2021 and reaching the podium in three of the four events she competed in this spring. She also plays volleyball.

With her commitment, Jones becomes the second member of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

Kennise Johnson-Etienne, a point guard from Plainfield, Ill., announced intentions to sign with Iowa this November on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.