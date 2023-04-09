Iowa added a second top-60 recruit to its 2024 women’s basketball recruiting class on Saturday.

Teagan Mallegni, a 6-foot wing from McFarland, Wis., committed to the Hawkeyes after earning first-team all-state recognition in her home state and leading her McFarland High School to its first state tournament berth since 1999.

Mallegni averaged 24.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks during her junior season for a 26-3 high school team.

“Committed. Go Hawks,’’ Mallegni wrote in announcing her decision on social media Saturday to become the fourth member of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

A two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division II all-state selection who was also named as a first-team choice by the Associated Press on its all-division all-state team, Mallegni is ranked by ESPN as the 59thh-best prospect in the Class of 2024.

Iowa previously landed a commitment from Ava Heiden, a 6-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., who ranks 42nd on ESPN’s top-60 list for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Mallengni enters her senior season looking to add to a collection of 1,700 career points, topping 1,000 points during her junior season.

She selected Iowa over offers from Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Mallngni is the second all-state player from Wisconsin to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

Taylor Stremlow, a 5-10 point guard from Verona, Wis., committed to the Hawkeyes in December.

She earned first-team Division I all-state recognition from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 16.9 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists per game last season. Stremlow was a second-team pick on the AP all-state team.

Iowa’s fourth commitment was its first. Callie Levin, a 5-9 point guard from Solon, Iowa, committed to the Hawkeyes prior to her sophomore year in high school. She earned Class 3A all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.