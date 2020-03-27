Hawkeyes' last consensus All-American was also a dominant big man

Chuck Darling never saw Luka Garza and the Iowa basketball team play this season. Not even on television.
But he heard and read all about them.
His name and Garza’s have been linked together in a handful of stories this week as Garza became a consensus first-team All-American following his record-breaking season with the Hawkeyes.
He’s the first Iowa player to earn that distinction since 1952. That's when Darling did it.
"I didn’t realize it had been that long," said Darling, now 90 and living in Colorado.
It would seem the two players were somewhat similar. Darling was a towering figure in his era — 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds — with very large feet (size 16 shoes).
Like Garza, he worked very hard to improve his athleticism. At the suggestion of Bucky O’Connor, his freshman coach at Iowa and later the varsity coach, Darling spent countless hours skipping rope to try to improve his footwork and jumping ability.
His primary weapon was a deadly hook shot, something that Garza also has tried to develop.
"I did rebounding and the hook shot," Darling said. "I didn’t really have a jump shot."
Moline’s Herb Thompson, who started alongside Darling in the Iowa lineup, said the similarities between the two players probably stop there.
"He was completely different," Thompson said of Darling. "At that time, they didn’t have a jumpshot; they had a hook shot. He made hook shots from the top of the circle. He was a true All-American.
"It wasn’t a drive to the basket type thing," added Thompson, who was a year behind Darling at Iowa. "He would strictly get the ball and hook it."
Darling averaged 25.5 points per game as a senior with the Hawkeyes in the 1951-52 season and set Big Ten records for points, field goals and free throws in a season. He became the first Iowa player to score 1,000 points in a career even though players were then ineligible to play as freshmen. He only played 63 games in his career.
He now ranks 39th on the career scoring list with 1,094 points. Garza is 12th at 1,559 with one season of eligibility remaining.
Darling was born in Denison, Iowa, but his father was in the Navy so the family bounced all over the map, living in several different places, including three years in West Liberty.
You have free articles remaining.
As a sophomore in high school in Helena, Montana, he hit a huge growth spurt and sprouted six inches during the basketball season, going from 6-2 to 6-8 in a matter of months.
He starred for the next two years at South Denver High School in Colorado before heading off to Iowa.
He averaged only 9.2 points per game as a sophomore on a 1949-50 Hawkeyes team that employed three different head coaches — Pops Harrison, Rollie Williams and O’Connor — because of Harrison’s recurring health issues.
Darling averaged 16.3 points and 17.6 rebounds per game as a junior under Williams, then had his huge breakout season as a senior under O’Connor, helping the Hawkeyes to a 19-3 record.
"We had a great team …," Darling said. "We were vying with Illinois for to go to the (NCAA) playoffs. In those days, they only took the league champion."
The Hawkeyes were 11-3 in the Big Ten but Illinois was 12-2. The Illini, led by sophomore center Johnny Kerr, ended up making the Final Four.
Darling’s rebounding numbers from his junior season are an Iowa record, and he might be the school’s career leader in that category except the rebounding stats from his sophomore and senior years have been lost.
He was chosen in the first round of the 1952 NBA draft by the Rochester Royals, No. 8 overall, but opted to sign instead with a team called the Phillips Oilers.
"In those days it was before the big salaries were paid," Darling said. "There really were not the financial incentives to go pro that there obviously is now."
The Oilers, also sometimes known as the 66ers, were a powerhouse AAU team that often lured good players away from the NBA by offering them high-paying jobs with the Phillips Petroleum Co. It helped that Darling, who was Phi Beta Kappa at Iowa, had made it his goal to become a geologist.
Darling had five very good seasons with the Oilers, twice being named the MVP of the National Industrial Basketball League.
In the 1956 U.S. Olympic trials, he led the Oilers to a victory over a college all-star team coached by O’Connor and featuring Bill Russell, who had just led the University of San Francisco to the NCAA title by beating O’Connor’s Iowa team in the championship game.
Darling outscored Russell 21 to 9 and outrebounded him 10 to 7 that night to land a spot on the Olympic team. Together, Darling and Russell helped the U.S. win the gold medal in the Melbourne Games. Darling averaged 9.3 points per game in the Olympics as the Americans, featuring six players from the Oilers, won every game by 30 or more points.
Darling gave up basketball within a year or two after that, but spent 29 years as an executive with Phillips.
He now lives in Colorado with his wife Kay (nee Rehnberg), a Clinton native. He remained active athletically up until a few years ago, competing in the World Senior Games in the discus, shot put and volleyball.
"I finally had to give it up," he said. "I turned 90 just a couple of days ago. I played up until my early 80s and then I had a bad fall and hit my head. I decided I don’t need to risk doing that again."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!