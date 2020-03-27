Hawkeyes' last consensus All-American was also a dominant big man

He averaged only 9.2 points per game as a sophomore on a 1949-50 Hawkeyes team that employed three different head coaches — Pops Harrison, Rollie Williams and O’Connor — because of Harrison’s recurring health issues.

Darling averaged 16.3 points and 17.6 rebounds per game as a junior under Williams, then had his huge breakout season as a senior under O’Connor, helping the Hawkeyes to a 19-3 record.

"We had a great team …," Darling said. "We were vying with Illinois for to go to the (NCAA) playoffs. In those days, they only took the league champion."

The Hawkeyes were 11-3 in the Big Ten but Illinois was 12-2. The Illini, led by sophomore center Johnny Kerr, ended up making the Final Four.

Darling’s rebounding numbers from his junior season are an Iowa record, and he might be the school’s career leader in that category except the rebounding stats from his sophomore and senior years have been lost.

He was chosen in the first round of the 1952 NBA draft by the Rochester Royals, No. 8 overall, but opted to sign instead with a team called the Phillips Oilers.

"In those days it was before the big salaries were paid," Darling said. "There really were not the financial incentives to go pro that there obviously is now."