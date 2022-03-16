Hawkeyes leave the hype to others

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A quiet Keegan Murray and the Iowa basketball team are working to block out the noise.

The Hawkeyes’ energies are centered internally as they begin NCAA tournament play, focused on a veteran Richmond team and Thursday’s 2:10 p.m. first-round match-up.

“For us, it’s all hands on deck because we know they are a really good team,’’ Murray said Wednesday before the Hawkeyes took the court at the KeyBank Center for an open practice.

A handful of fans looked on as Iowa players took a few shots and ran a few drills during the midday workout that followed a more significant practice in the gym at Canisius.

There, the details of the game plan were at the forefront of the day’s work for the Hawkeyes.

“This game is really the only thing that matters,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said.

He said the Hawkeyes put Iowa’s first Big Ten tournament championship since 2006 in the rearview mirror on Monday and are leaving talk of an extended postseason run to others.

“We don’t think or talk about that,’’ Kris Murray said. “It’s about getting ready for the next game, just like it has been all season.’’

That mindset has led the Hawkeyes to 26 victories, topped only by the 30 wins Iowa collected during the 1986-87 season.

Guard Jordan Bohannon explains it this way.

“We’re really focused on what’s inside the locker room,’’ Bohannon said. “Obviously, it’s hard not to pay attention to it after winning a Big Ten title and Indianapolis and the run we had, but at the end of the day we care most about what is happening inside the locker room. We’re not listening to anything outside.’’

Coach Fran McCaffery believes the past is helping the Hawkeyes deal with the present.

He mentioned the hype that Iowa dealt with a year ago when future NBA draft picks Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp had their postseason dreams slashed in a second-round loss to Oregon.

This year’s team was greeted with lower expectations but with wins in 12 of its last 14 games, the Hawkeyes are back in the conversation among the elite as postseason play begins.

“We really don’t talk about that at all because that kind of stuff happens all year long. It didn’t happen for this team, but it did for last year’s team and it’s something I think our guys have to know and understand,’’ Fran McCaffery said.

“That’s what people are going to talk about. You’re going to be good. You’re not going to be good. You’re going to be really good. You have a chance. The only way to handle that is … to take care of the present. That’s what we’re trying to do.’’

Keegan Murray said the Spiders (23-12) present enough things for the Hawkeyes to worry about to prevent Iowa from thinking too far down the tournament trail.

Three of Richmond’s starters and six players on the roster are players who opted to use the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted all players a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re really an experienced team with a lot of seniors who play well together and share the ball,’’ Keegan Murray said. “I feel like they are a team with experience that helps them a lot. That’s what you need in March and that’s how they made their run in the (Atlantic-10) tournament as a six seed.’’

Patrick McCaffery believes preparing to face a more experienced opponent has helped the Hawkeyes prepare.

“You have to be ready to turn the page and move on,’’ he said. “You can’t let anything linger. This is the time of the year when you have to get ready for the next game.’’

And if you don’t?

“There won’t be a next game,’’ Kris Murray said.

Bohannon believes Iowa is built for success now, just as it has been during its late-season run.

He said this team is different because of the cohesion that has developed over the past nine months and was on display as Iowa won four games in four days to claim the Big Ten tourney title.

“The league is as good as it has been, a lot of great teams we beat in the Big Ten Tournament so for us to rally around each other and pull that off last week, that shows how together we are,’’ Bohannon said.

“You can be the most skilled, most talented team, but the best teams in March Madness that are able to make deep runs are the most together teams and I think we’re definitely right there.’’

