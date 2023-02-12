IOWA CITY — It wasn’t about the 111 points the fifth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team scored Sunday.

It wasn’t about that the Hawkeyes reached the 20-win mark for the 14th time in last 16 seasons.

What excited coach Lisa Bluder the most about Iowa’s 111-57 victory over Rutgers was how the Hawkeyes performed while bouncing back from Thursday’s nine-point loss at Big Ten leader Indiana.

“That was the most important thing, not just that we won. We got better because of how we played," Bluder said. “We didn’t come out and play a sloppy game and win, we came out and executed, played the game the way it is supposed to be played."

The Hawkeyes treated a Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd of 13,150 to a high level of performance that led Iowa to top 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Against the traditionally defensive-minded Scarlet Knights, the Hawkeyes shot 62.9 percent for the game, recorded 29 assists on 39 field goals, enjoyed a 44-20 advantage on the boards and turned the ball over just three times on its way to a 60-28 halftime lead.

“We shared the ball, moved it well … It was the kind of basketball I really enjoy watching," Bluder said.

It also was exactly what Bluder hoped to see as Iowa returned to the win column following its 87-78 loss to the Hoosiers.

“We bounced back pretty well after the Indiana disappointment," Bluder said. “We came out ready."

Rutgers was in no position to argue.

The 111 points are the most Iowa has ever scored against a Big Ten opponent and four points shy of the school record of 115 set earlier this season in a win over Evansville.

The 54-point margin of victory is the Hawekeyes’ second largest ever in Big Ten play, topped only by a 56-point victory at Minnesota last season.

All 14 Hawkeyes who played in the game scored. They were led by a season-high 17-point performance by Molly Davis, one of five to finish in double figures.

None of Iowa’s starters played more than the 21 minutes. Caitlin Clark played, but that didn’t prevent the junior from recording her 13th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 assists.

The Hawkeyes’ starters helped set the tone early.

Iowa scored a season-high 60 points in the first half, opening a 32-point advantage through two quarters against a Rutgers team which has just eight players on its roster and had no solution for slowing a Hawkeye offense which recorded 15 assists on its 21 field goals through two quarters.

“I think our defense really set up our offense. We were getting stops and able to get things going in transition. It all started with our defense," Davis said, referencing Rutgers’ 35.5-percent shooting.

Freshman Kaylene Smikle scored the Scarlet Knights’ first 10 points of the game, keeping Rutgers within a 12-10 margin midway through the opening quarter.

Then, Iowa found its offensive flow as did Davis, who hit 5-of-7 shots.

“I’ve struggled the few couple of games. I just tried to get out of my head a bit and once I saw that first shot go in, I had a lot of confidence and my teammates were finding me," Davis said.

A basket by Hannah Stuelke and a 3-pointer by Davis, both on feeds from Clark, sent Iowa on its way to a lead which reached 22-12 when Davis knocked down a second shot from behind the arc with 2 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

That prompted first-year Scarlet Knights coach Coquese Washington to call the first of four timeouts she would burn in an unsuccessful attempt to try to cool the Hawkeyes’ 58.3-percent shooting touch in the first half.

Iowa broke the game open with a 15-2 run in a three-minute span late in the first quarter and early in the second, growing a 22-16 lead into a 37-18 advantage when Stuelke scored on a follow-up with 8:09 to go in the first half.

The Hawkeyes didn’t stop there.

Iowa outscored Rutgers 31-10 in the second quarter, growing its lead to 56-26 when Davis hit three free throws with 2:06 to play in the first half and 73-32 on a McKenna Warnock basket with 7:25 remaining in the third.

The Hawkeye margin reached 86-36 on a basket by Stuelke at the 3:15 mark in third quarter, prompting Washington to burn her final timeout.

By then, freshman Taylor McCabe was in the midst of knocking down four 3-point shots over a three-and-half minute span that sent Iowa (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten) into the fourth quarter with a 97-42 lead.

“Being a shooter, it can be tough coming off the bench like that," said McCabe, who had a career-high 12 points. "I try to simulate that as much as I can in practice and it felt good to do it in a game."

Smikle led Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) with a 28-point performance.