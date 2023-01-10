Hawkeyes look to 'keep it flowing'

Lisa Bluder believes Northwestern’s 0-5 start to the Big Ten women’s basketball season should come with an asterisk.

“When you look at who they’ve played, and how they’ve been right there in so many games, it gets your attention,’’ the Iowa women’s basketball coach.

The 12th-ranked Hawkeyes host the Wildcats in a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, somewhat wary of an opponent that Iowa hasn’t beaten at home since 2019.

Northwestern has played and lost to four teams currently ranked in the top-25 nationally, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana, as well as Michigan State.

“They’ve played the top teams in the league and have lost five in a row. You know they’re going to get somebody. You don’t want to be the one,’’ Bluder said Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 6-9 overall and while they are a veteran team, the graduation loss of Big Ten defensive player of the year Veronica Burton has impacted the team’s bottom line.

“They return a lot of players, have two seniors at the guard spots and start two juniors and a sophomore, so they have experience,’’ Bluder said on her weekly radio show.

“They’re not different, but in some ways they are different. It’s funny how one person can make such a difference but it does.’’

While Burton has taken her game to the WNBA, Northwestern continues to rely on a 2-3 match-up zone that has given the Hawkeyes issues in recent years.

“They call it the blizzard and it’s just different from what we see, so you prepare differently,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said.

Wednesday’s game is the first of two the Hawkeyes will play at home this week, hosting Penn State in an 11:30 a.m. game on Saturday.

Martin sees this as a chance for Iowa to build on what it gained with a 94-85 victory at Michigan last weekend.

“We’re excited to be home. It was good to go on the road and play well, get some momentum,’’ Martin said. “We want to see if we can keep it flowing this week.’’