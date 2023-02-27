Before crafting a last-minute comeback that led to Saturday’s overtime win over Michigan State, the Iowa basketball team made a little history of its own when Indiana played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena earlier this season.

The Hawkeyes put together the third-largest comeback in the program’s history when it overcame a 21-point first-half deficit in a 91-89 victory over the Hoosiers on Jan. 5.

Iowa took its first lead of that game with 11 minutes, 35 seconds to go in the second half.

“This team, we don’t believe we are ever out of game,’’ Hawkeye guard Tony Perkins said following Saturday’s win over the Spartans. “We’re going to find a way. The guys on this team believe in each other and we’re going to fight to the end against every team on our schedule.’’

Indiana got a taste of that in January, something that hasn’t likely been forgotten as the Hoosiers prepare to host the Hawkeyes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Hoosiers take the court at the Assembly Hall after finishing off a two-game season sweep of Big Ten leader Purdue, winning at Mackey Arena for the first time in a decade on Saturday.

The win moved Indiana into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, one game ahead of the three-way tie for sixth that includes Iowa.

The outcome of this week’s games will have a lot to say with where the Hawkeyes land when seeds are determined for next week’s Big Ten tourney.

Currently, Iowa could end up anywhere from the second seed through the 12th seed in the 14-team tournament in Chicago.

That’s how fluid things are and how rapidly things can change.

Take the Hawkeyes’ movement last week as an example.

Iowa began the week playing for a share of second place at Northwestern, and lost.

When a loss at Wisconsin followed, the Hawkeyes spent some time at ninth in the standings.

Saturday’s win over the Spartans and other outcomes over the weekend lifted Iowa back to sixth.

“You just have to play and put as many wins on the board as you can,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said last week.

Murray and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis rank second and third in the league in scoring entering tonight’s match-up at 20.2 and 20.1 points per game, respectively.

Jackson-Davis, who ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding and leads the conference blocks, put 30 on the board in the Hoosiers’ losing effort at Iowa.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has been impressed with the growth in Jackson-Davis’ game throughout the 6-foot-9 senior’s career.

“He’s been a dominant player since he arrived there but the biggest area he has improved is in his passing,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s always shot the ball, scored, rebounded, but he has 98 assists. That’s a big number. He’s not only a good passer. He’s a willing passer who is making an impact on his team and sets up their other shooters. He’s a guy with a complete skill set.’’

Jackson-Davis is one of five Hoosiers who average 7.8 points or more on a team that has lost just once in 15 games at the Assembly Hall this season.

“They’re coming into this game after playing well in a difficult environment (at Purdue). They played like a veteran team and earned a good road win,’’ McCaffery said.