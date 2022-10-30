Hawkeyes looking for the full Rebraca

IOWA CITY – Filip Rebraca wasn’t himself last season after he joined the Iowa basketball program.

The 6-foot-9 forward who spent the first three years of his college career at North Dakota did start all 36 games Iowa played a year ago.

He helped the Hawkeyes on the boards, averaging 5.6 rebounds, and contributed 5.8 points per game.

But, as Iowa prepares for Monday’s 7 p.m. exhibition game against Truman State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, coach Fran McCaffery hopes for the full Rebraca to be on display.

“He has way more offense in his game that we saw last year,’’ McCaffery said. “It was good at times and pretty good in general, but I think you’re going to see a more aggressive offensive player.’’

Rebraca counts on that.

He spent the offseason working on his shot inside and out, preparing for the nuances of the game at the Big Ten level he discovered last season.

“I spent a lot of time shooting, shooting the three ball, shooting mid-range jumpers, working on my post game, doing all of the things I know I need to do,’’ Rebraca said.

Many are things Rebraca has done in the past. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior at North Dakota, numbers that changed once Rebraca found himself dealing the likes of Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Zach Edey of Purdue, Hunter Dickinson of Michigan and players of a similar bulk elsewhere in the Big Ten.

“There were times I wondered what I had gotten myself into,’’ Rebraca said. “It was a different game.’’

Among the things Rebraca learned was that he needed to adapt, learning how to better get himself open and how to get teammates open so he could create more open space for himself.

“I feel better prepared and ready now,’’ Rebraca said. “I know now how I need to play and I will play that way this season.’’

Rebraca attempted 161 shots last season, less than half the number he had attempted in each of the previous two seasons at North Dakota, but only Keegan Murray topped the 53.4-percent shooting touch displayed by Rebraca.

The Hawkeyes’ 25-year-old post player expects to be more assertive on the offensive end of the court this season and worked during the offseason to improve both his conditioning and confidence.

“I feel as good now as I have ever felt,’’ Rebraca said. “I feel stronger and more athletic and physically, I am ready for a full season. I’ve worked hard on my conditioning, getting myself to a point where I don’t really get tired and know I can take on a role playing more minutes.’’

McCaffery sees more readiness from a player who averaged 21.4 minutes per game last season.

“He’s been great all summer, all fall,’’ McCaffery said. “His energy level, confidence level, every aspect of the game, he’s better.’’

That, McCaffery said, should allow the Sombor, Serbia native to build on the contributions he made a year ago.

“Defensively, he’s spectacular,’’ McCaffery said. “Guarding ball screens, close and recover, guarding smaller people and being all over the glass. His energy level is great. He’s in great shape physically. He’s mature. He’s been around. He’s playing with a great deal of confidence right now.’’

Rebraca expects that to be easy to see as Iowa works toward its exhibition game and its season opener one week later against Bethune Cookman.

“I feel good with where I am at. I think my numbers, they’re going to go up,’’ Rebraca said. “Keegan isn’t here to take my rebounds away and I know my shooting is better. I’ll be more of a help to the team.’’