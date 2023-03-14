IOWA CITY -- It didn't surprise Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery when the Moline High School boys basketball team brought Illinois state championship hardware home over the weekend.

With the Maroons' Brock Harding and Owen Freeman part of the Hawkeyes' 2023 recruiting class, McCaffery has been keeping a close eye on the Maroons throughout the season.

"To win a state title in that state, it's a really tremendous accomplishment for both of those guys and the entire team,'' McCaffery said.

He sensed the possibilities for Moline's team even before the season tipped off.

McCaffery had the chance to watch the Maroons compete in a fall league against Iowa City West, a team that included McCaffery's youngest son, Jack.

"When I watched them, I said 'That team is going to be really special. They're going to win the whole thing,'" McCaffery said. "I felt like if anybody beats them, they're going to have to be really good.''

McCaffery said he appreciated the teamwork he saw as he watched them in the fall.

"I was really impressed with the entire team and coach (Sean) Taylor is a terrific coach, one of the best there is,'' McCaffery said. "So, I'm not surprised they won it all.''

Moline played its way to the Illinois 4A state title with a win over Lisle Benet in the championship game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday night.

McCaffery, who was in attendance at Wharton Field House as the Maroons earned a sectional title with a win over Normal Community, was impressed with Moline's postseason run.

"They ran through the state tournament and beat everybody who stood in their way,'' McCaffery said. "They showed tremendous consistency and confidence and those two guys (Harding and Freeman) are really special. Knowing the quality people they are and how hard they've worked, I'm thrilled for them.''