Hawkeyes' McCaffery shoots for consistency

IOWA CITY — Surveying the Iowa basketball roster for the upcoming season, Patrick McCaffery sees plenty of options.

But, there is only one option the junior forward is giving himself.

He wants to grow the consistency in his game.

“You could pick my best statistical game from last season and say, ‘Oh, that’s my standard,’ but I think it’s more about improving overall. It starts with consistency," McCaffery said.

“I feel like there were games where I played well, games where I didn’t play well. I think it’s just being more consistent night in and night out."

McCaffery is the Hawkeyes’ returning scoring leader from last season’s 26-10 team.

In starting all 32 games he played in last season, he averaged 10.5 points per game.

McCaffery helped himself, scoring in double figures in nine of the Hawkeyes’ first 10 Big Ten games including a career-best 18-point effort in a Jan. 16 victory at Minnesota.

He matched that total again in the Hawkeyes’ 67-63 loss to Richmond in the opening round of the NCAA tourney, joining Keegan Murray as the team’s only double-digit scorers in the first-round upset.

McCaffery shot 42.2 percent from the field last season, hitting 33 percent of his 100 3-point attempts and complementing that with a 71.4-percent touch at the free throw line.

“I think I was consistent in my scoring last year, but I want to take it to another level because that’s what separates everyone else, the consistency of it all," McCaffery said.

The development of improved productivity from 3-point range is among his objectives this offseason as well.

“My coach, my dad, whatever you want to call him, he wants me to take and make more threes," McCaffery said. "So, that’s something I’ve been working on."

He believes he must grow the number of offensive moves he can score off of, making him a tougher defend for Hawkeye opponents.

“I see possibilities there," McCaffery said. "I feel like being able to score in more ways is only going to help."

There has been an emphasis on continued strength gains. He believes that will help him in all areas of his game.

The 6-foot-9 McCaffery sees other areas for growth as well.

He averaged 3.6 boards per game but believes his rebound numbers must grow.

He sees an opportunity to improve as a defender and to better utilize his quickness, all among his blueprint for growth this summer as the Hawkeyes work toward to the start of the 2022-23 season.

With Kris Murray likely positioned to step into the lineup spot filled by Keegan Murray last season and with Payton Sandfort now listed at 6-8 to complement 6-9 Filip Rebraca and the size of Iowa’s other interior players, McCaffery likes the length Iowa will have available next season.

“We definitely have a lot of it and that definitely fits our playing style — long, athletic guys who can do a lot of different things with the ball,’’ McCaffery said. “There are a lot of different ways we could go, a lot of different options we can throw out there.’’

He suspects he will fit in more on the perimeter of that look with Kris Murray posing more of an inside threat.

“We’re the same size but we play differently,’’ McCaffery said. “I think we complement each other really well. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all fits together.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.