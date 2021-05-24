Hawkeyes' Meyer enters transfer portal

An offseason backcourt depth makeover within the Iowa women’s basketball program is continuing.

Megan Meyer, a 5-foot-8 guard from Mason City, has placed her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Her decision to pursue transfer opportunities follows a similar move a month ago by Lauren Jensen, a 5-10 guard who has since announced plans to play for Creighton.

After seeing action in 11 games as a freshman, Meyer played in 29 games for Iowa during a 20-10 season that ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney in March.

The younger sister of former Hawkeye Makenzie Meyer averaged 8.8 minutes, 2.3 points and 0.7 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes last season.

Meyer will have three years of eligibility remaining following her transfer.

Her numbers last season at Iowa were not all that dissimilar from the 7 minutes, 1.3 points and 0.4 rebounds that Jensen averaged last season as a freshman.

Iowa returns all three of its starters in the backcourt from last season, including Big Ten freshman of the year Caitlin Clark.