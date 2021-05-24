Hawkeyes' Meyer enters transfer portal

An offseason backcourt depth makeover within the Iowa women’s basketball program is continuing.
Megan Meyer, a 5-foot-8 guard from Mason City, has placed her name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Her decision to pursue transfer opportunities follows a similar move a month ago by Lauren Jensen, a 5-10 guard who has since announced plans to play for Creighton.
After seeing action in 11 games as a freshman, Meyer played in 29 games for Iowa during a 20-10 season that ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney in March.
The younger sister of former Hawkeye Makenzie Meyer averaged 8.8 minutes, 2.3 points and 0.7 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes last season.
Meyer will have three years of eligibility remaining following her transfer.
Her numbers last season at Iowa were not all that dissimilar from the 7 minutes, 1.3 points and 0.4 rebounds that Jensen averaged last season as a freshman.
Iowa returns all three of its starters in the backcourt from last season, including Big Ten freshman of the year Caitlin Clark.
Starting guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall also return with multiple years of eligibility remaining and reserve Tomi Taiwo is back after averaging 14.4 minutes per game last season.
Both Meyer and Jensen announced their decision to depart after the Hawkeyes gained a guard with starting experience, Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach, earlier in the offseason.
A former AAU teammate of Clark, Feuerbach started 24 games last season as a freshman for the Cyclones.
The 6-0 guard averaged 5.5 points, twice being named the freshman of the week in the Big 12.