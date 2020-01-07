Hawkeyes misfire from perimeter in loss to Nebraska

Joe Wieskamp, who also did not score in the first 12 minutes, finished with 21 points but he was only 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t inclined to use the loss of Fredrick for an indefinite period as an excuse.

“We didn’t play as well as we’ve played but we can’t put that all on CJ Fredrick,’’ McCaffery said. “We had other guys out there. It’s not like we went four on five. We’ve just got to play better.’’

McCaffery said he wasn’t certain how long Fredrick would be sidelined. He said the Hawkeyes would take things day to day for now but if the injury does not improve, the 6-foot-3 freshman could be shut down for the season.

Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson, the Cornhuskers’ only returning player from last season, matched his career high with 17 points to lead five players in double figures.

The Hawkeyes only led for 38 seconds in the entire game, but despite the erratic shooting, they managed to stay close most of the way.

Wieskamp scored off an offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener to tie the score at 59-59 with about five minutes remaining but Thorbjarnarson drilled a 25-foot jumper to put Nebraska (7-8, 2-2 Big Ten) back on top.