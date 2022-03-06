Hawkeyes miss their shot, Illini capture share of Big Ten title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As confetti fell and Illinois celebrated its first Big Ten Conference basketball championship since 2005, Iowa left the court thinking about a missed opportunity.

The Hawkeyes could think about 12 of them, the number of free throws Iowa missed in 22 attempts as they stomached a 74-72 loss to the Fighting Illini Sunday night at the State Farm Center.

They could think about the missed 3-point attempt by Kris Murray at the buzzer, an open look from the right corner that found the inside of the rim but bounced away as time expired.

Iowa had a shot, but Illinois had a title.

“We were right there. That’s the frustrating thing,’’ Keegan Murray said. “We were right there with the Big Ten champs. We can feel good about that, but not so good about the loss.’’

Understanding that Kofi Cockburn was closing in quickly to help defensively, Keegan Murray fed the ball to Kris Murray for the final shot of the game.

“That shot had a chance,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It was halfway down.’’

But it didn’t drop and as a result the Hawkeyes dropped from a four to a five seed for the upcoming Big Ten tournament, facing the winner of a game between Northwestern and Nebraska on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Indianapolis.

“If we fight like this, we can do a lot of good things in Indy,’’ guard Tony Perkins said.

But, Keegan Murray said there are lessons to be learned from a loss that was just Iowa’s second in its last 10 games.

“We really fought tonight and that’s what it’s going to continue to take,’’ he said after scoring a game-high 22 points.

The Hawkeyes, out-rebounded by 29 in a December loss to the Fighting Illini, were out-rebounded by three on Sunday and held the Fighting Illini without a field goal for the final 3 minutes, 40 seconds of the game.

“We put ourselves in a position to have a chance,’’ Perkins said.

But, Illinois ran off eight straight points to put itself in a position to earn the victory, tying the game at 67-67 on two of Cockburn’s 21 points with 5:11 to play and moving ahead to stay 11 seconds later on a pair of free throws by Andre Curbelo following an Iowa turnover.

Coleman Hawkins, scoring nine points and grabbing 11 rebounds as he replaced injured Jacob Grandison in the Illinois lineup, hit the Illini’s final field goal with 3:40 to go.

Two more Curbelo free throws at the 3:06 mark left the Hawkeyes in a 73-67 hole.

"It says a lot about the way we competed," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It was hard fought, well played in stretches. It was a good Big Ten game. We just kept competing.''

A 3-point play by Perkins with 1:01 left inched Iowa within with 73-71, positioning the Hawkeyes to have a chance to attempt a game-winner just under a minute later.

Iowa missed a chance to move ahead with :15 to play when Keegan Murray missed the first two of three three free throws.

He hit the third to pull Iowa within a point, but Illinois' Da'Monte Williams followed by hitting one of two five seconds later to leave the Illini up by the final margin when the ball ended up in Kris Murray's hands.

Perkins, who finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, delivered a pass to Keegan Murray who gave up the last look to his teammate.

“I saw Kofi was coming over to help, so I knew Kris would be open,’’ Keegan Murray said. “I have all the confidence in the world that he would hit that shot.’’

It didn’t and Illinois fans spilled onto the court as the postgame celebration began.

“I couldn’t be prouder. These are fun, really, really fun,’’ Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ve been through so many different things all season. … Even today, it was a weird day.’’

It took a Nebraska come-from-behind win at Wisconsin earlier Sunday to even give Illinois a chance play for a share of the title and the top seed at the Big Ten tourney.

“Playing a team that’s won 8-of-9, has one of the best players in the country, has us down 15 and to come back, what a day,’’ Underwood said.

Iowa (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten) ran off a string of 13 straight points just beyond the midpoint of the opening half to build its first-half lead.

With Jordan Bohannon on the bench with two fouls just over four minutes into the game, the Hawkeyes leaned on backcourt leadership from Perkins, Joe Toussaint and Connor McCaffery to build a lead Iowa held for just under 27 minutes of the game.

Five players contributed points during the run that pushed Iowa in front.

Keegan Murray broke a 19-19 with 8:55 to go in the half, Payton Sandfort followed a 3-pointer with a jumper gave the Hawkeyes a 30-19 margin with 6:40 remaining in the half.

The Hawkeyes connected on 12-of-14 shots at one point during the half, growing a lead that reached 43-28 when Perkins drained a 3-point basket with 3:08 remaining in the half.

Illinois (22-8, 15-5) closed the half on a 9-0 run fueled by a Curbelo 3-pointer, pulling within 48-37 at the break on a basket by Alfonso Plummer with :04 to go in the half.

“That stretch, to put it in a spot where it was manageable, that was big for us,’’ Underwood said. "It was really a key stretch in the game for us.''

