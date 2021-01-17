Hawkeyes move into tie for first by trouncing Wildcats

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

For those who care.

“I don’t really pay much attention to the standings,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’re about a third of the way through and we have too many good teams coming up. We know there’s going to be some juggling of the schedule coming up.

“At the end of the day, does it really matter who’s in first place in the middle of January? I don’t think it does.’’

The Hawkeyes needed only 10 or 12 minutes to turn a close, hard-fought game into a total rout.

They led by 10 points early before Northwestern’s Boo Buie turned the game around. Buie, who had made only one of his previous 14 3-point field goal attempts, drilled four 3s early in the game, including three in a row.

That allowed Northwestern (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten) to edge into a brief 29-28 lead before Iowa tightened up its defense.

“We felt they were playing a little bit tougher than us in that stretch and that’s not how it’s supposed to be,’’ Fredrick said.

The defense got noticeably better following a timeout in which McCaffery reminded his players of what they were supposed to be doing.