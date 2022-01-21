Hawkeyes move on quickly after Rutgers loss

IOWA CITY — Moving beyond the most unproductive offensive performance since the final regular season game of the 2019 Big Ten season isn’t just a good idea for Iowa.
In the midst of the Big Ten grind, it’s a necessity.
"You can never get too high or too low off of a loss because you’ve got another one coming in here three days later," Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery said Friday. "… There are just so many opportunities to prove yourself and prove who you are as a team and who you are as a player."
The Hawkeyes get that opportunity Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. home game against Penn State.
The only Saturday home game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out and Iowa has something to prove following Wednesday’s 48-46 loss at Rutgers.
"As a competitor, that’s what you want, a chance to compete at the highest level," McCaffery said. "That’s what I came here to do and that’s what my other teammates came here to do, so we're excited about getting the opportunity to do it."
The loss to the Scarlet Knights marked just the third time in 90 games that the Hawkeyes have lost when allowing 61 or fewer points during coach Fran McCaffery’s 12 seasons on the Iowa bench.
It was a struggle from the start for the Hawkeyes, who shot 27.9% overall, 22.2% from 3-point range and endured a 54.5% game on 11 attempts from the foul line.
Rutgers wasn’t much better, shooting 31% and hitting just 2-of-13 attempts from behind the 3-point arc. The Scarlet Knights did connect on 10-of-13 free throws, including the two that decided the game with 2 seconds remaining.
Coach McCaffery said tape did not uncover any overwhelming offensive issues beyond the inability to score the ball.
"I think there were more missed shots by both teams than normal, but it was sort of a slugfest," he said. "Sometimes you wear down, and I do think it was uncharacteristic of certain guys like Jordan (Bohannon) and Geo (Baker of Rutgers). Those guys are usually making shots, and neither of them really did."
Bohannon went 2 of 11 from the field — the senior’s third straight game shooting below 50 percent — and Baker hit just 3-of-10 shots for the Scarlet Knights.
"They weren’t the only two, but they’re two veteran guys who typically play well every night out," Fran McCaffery said.
Forward Filip Rebraca said the Hawkeyes are working to move past those struggles as they prepare for a 9-9 Penn State team that matches Iowa’s 3-4 Big Ten record.
He rattled off a list of how the Hawkeyes can improve offensively.
"We were a little stagnant with the ball, we settled for mid-range shots instead of getting to the hole at times, those types of things," Rebraca said. "We can be better."
Rebraca, who left and returned to the Rutgers game with an ankle issue, will be ready to go against the Nittany Lions.
He expects a physical test from John Harrar, one of four Nittany Lions to average in double figures. Harrar is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward who was a one-time Army tight end commit before switching to basketball.
"I might have to bring out my mouthguard for this one," Rebraca said, discussing how he is working to adjust to the physical style of play he sees in the Big Ten after transferring from North Dakota.
"I did so against Kofi (Cockburn of Illinois) and Zach Edey (of Purdue). Those are two games I wore a mouthguard to make sure I don’t lose any teeth. This might be another one."
Mostly, Rebraca wants to help Iowa take a step forward from its most recent game.
"We are excited to play again and play in front of a sold-out crowd," he said. "We must be ready to go."