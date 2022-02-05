Hawkeyes' Murray back in his comfort zone

IOWA CITY – Kris Murray returns to his comfort zone Sunday – Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Iowa sophomore has been at his best when the Hawkeye basketball team is playing at home.

It’s where he thrived against Indiana, coming off the bench to score 29 points and grab 11 rebounds.

It’s where seven of his eight top-scoring games of the season have come and it’s where Murray hopes to help lead Iowa in today’s 3:30 p.m. home game against Minnesota.

Murray has averaged 14.8 points in the Hawkeyes’ five Big Ten games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In an equal number of conference road tests, he has averaged 7.4 points.

That differential is not all that unusual for a player settling into an expanded role and it’s something he will work on when Iowa goes back on the road later this month.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Cedar Rapids Prairie has grown from averaging 0.6 points in a reserve role in 13 games last season to averaging 10.5 points and 18 minutes through the Hawkeyes’ 14-7 start this season.

“I’ve just been playing with a lot of confidence and it has just been rising this whole season,’’ Murray said following a 23-point performance against Purdue in Iowa’s most recent home game. “I think I’m at the peak right now.’’

Iowa has been able to insert Murray into the lineup at several positions, often creating some interior mismatches that he has been able to benefit from.

“The way I’ve been playing, I have a lot of confidence and I believe there are not a lot of people who can guard me, especially when I’m out there at the five,’’ Murray said.

“As long as I can get that mismatch, I feel like I’m going to get open looks and that’s a great feeling because I believe I’m going to knock them down.’’

There was a time earlier this season when Murray questioned that, primarily a byproduct of his adjustment to competition at the collegiate level.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive on Friday for COVID, said Murray has helped himself by learning to play through any mistake he makes.

“He used to really worry about that,’’ McCaffery said. “I kept telling him to just hoop. Just shoot it, drive it. If you turn it over, run back, block a shot, get a rebound. Don’t let it linger.’’

Earlier in the season, that was an issue as Murray questioned where he fit.

Now, Murray understands what he brings to this Iowa team.

“It’s just being that guy off the bench who can be aggressive, get rebounds and play multiple positions, just look for other people and help create opportunities,’’ Murray said.

The way he has embraced that has provided Murray with his own opportunities.

His 40-percent shooting touch from 3-point range leads the team, but the learning continues.

Murray missed a lay-up in Iowa’s loss to Purdue, but responded shortly by knocking down a big shot as the Hawkeyes attempted to rally.

“You’ve got to forget that (first shot) and just come back,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m not taking you out (for the miss). We’re leaving you in. You’re playing great. Hits a huge three right after that and I think that was really important for him.’’

It’s all part of the process.

“He was attacking. He was open and making plays. When he’s doing that, we’re better,’’ McCaffery said.

After dealing with a little uncertainty about just what his role was, Murray sees that.

“I had to answer some of those questions in my mind and I feel that’s happening,’’ he said. “I’m seeing where I fit.’’

