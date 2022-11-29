Hawkeyes' Murray bounces back with career game

IOWA CITY – After struggling from the field last weekend in two games at the Emerald Coast Classic, Kris Murray showed up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday with one goal in mind.

“I wanted to make my presence known tonight,’’ Murray said.

Mission accomplished.

The junior scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a career-best 20 rebounds to lead the University of Iowa basketball team to an 81-65 victory over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

“I came out of Florida knowing that I hadn’t played the way I wanted to play,’’ Murray said. “I knew coming in here that I would have an opportunity and was determined to do better.’’

The 30-20 game was the first for a Hawkeye since Bruce “Sky’’ King accomplished that feat during a game in 1977.

Murray knocked down 11 of 18 shots and grabbed eight of his rebounds on the offensive end, helping Iowa get off to the type of start it wanted in the match-up with the Yellow Jackets.

“We knew that he hadn’t played the way he was capable of against Clemson and TCU,’’ said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, referencing 4 for 17 and 4 for 14 games from the field by Murray.

“We knew he would be locked in. He missed a couple of threes early, but he got it going.’’

Murray topped previous career highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds set last week, the scoring total of 30 in a win over Omaha and the rebounding effort in a win over Clemson.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery liked how his six first-half offensive rebounds set a tone.

“He was struggling with his shots, but when he missed he went after it. He did that six times,’’ McCaffery said. “The 30, guys are going to score like that, but the 20 rebounds, that’s hard to do.’’

The Hawkeyes continues to share the ball, recording assists on 21 of its 27 field goals, distribution which left Murray as one of four Iowa players to finish in double figures.

Filip Rebraca totaled 13 points, Tony Perkins had 11 and Connor McCaffery collected 10 and grabbed 10 boards himself in the win.

“We did a lot of good things,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “It was the type of game we needed.’’

A run of seven unanswered points fueled by a Patrick McCaffery 3-pointer midway through the second half followed a second 7-0 spurt that began with five points at the line with just under seven minutes to go allowed Iowa to hold a lead that Georgia Tech could not trim to fewer than 10 points the rest of the game.

Iowa endured a 1-for-10 start from 3-point range, but built an early lead with its tenacity on the offensive glass.

It was a point of emphasis after TCU out-worked the Hawkeyes on the boards 41-28 in a 79-66 loss on Saturday in the finals of Emerald Coast Classic.

Nine of the Hawkeyes’ first 14 points came on scores off of offensive rebounds, an effort that did not end as Iowa (6-1) worked its way to a 40-29 halftime advantage.

By that point, Murray had already collected his third straight double-double and his fourth of the season.

The junior forward scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Murray’s first points came on a putback and were among nine he scored over a three-minute stretch which allowed Iowa to maintain an 18-13 margin midway through the first half.

Consecutive 3-point baskets by Connor McCaffery and Payton Sandfort, who was replaced in the backcourt lineup by Ahron Ulis, helped the Hawkeye grow their lead to double digits.

The Iowa lead in the opening half grew as large as 39-25 when Murray’s collected the last of Iowa’s 20 second-chance points on a putback with 2:11 to go in the half.

The Yellow Jackets scored the first seven points of the second half, trimming the Hawkeye lead to 40-36 on a 3-pointer by Miles Kelly with 18:15 to play.

That prompted a quick timeout by coach McCaffery and a return to feeding the ball to Murray.

He followed a rebound basket by knocking down a pair of shots from 3-point range, scoring the first eight points of the half to allow Iowa to regain a 48-39 advantage with just under 16-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Led by 21 points from Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech (4-3) came no closer than six points the rest of the game.