Hawkeyes' Murray, Clark are Wooden finalists

Iowa sophomores Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark were named Wednesday among finalists for the John R. Wooden Award in their respective sports.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced its 10-player all-American teams and the five finalists for its awards recognizing the most outstanding player in Division I college men’s and women’s basketball.

Murray, who became the fourth player in Iowa history to earn consensus all-American honors, is joined on the list of finalists for the men’s award by Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

Clark, a two-time all-American for the Hawkeyes, is among a group of finalists for the women’s award that includes Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Naz Hillmon of Michigan, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

Murray ranked fourth in the nation in scoring this season, averaging 23.5 points per game, and is also a finalist for two other national player of the year honors, the Naismith Trophy and the Lute Olson Award.

Clark led the country in scoring and assists this season, averaging 27 points and eight assists per game. She is the only women’s basketball player in Division I history to lead the nation in both points and assists per game in a single season.

Both Murray and Clark were also named to 10-player Wooden Award all-American teams, which include the top 10 finishers in balloting for the Wooden Award. The men’s all-American team also includes Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn.

Winners of the Wooden Award will be announced early next week and each of the finalists will be honored in Los Angeles on Friday, April 8.

