 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hawkeyes' Murray declares for draft

  • 0
NCAA Iowa Richmond Basketball

Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Richmond's Nathan Cayo (4) in the first half of the Hawkeyes' first round NCAA tournament game in Buffalo, N.Y.

 AP

Iowa forward Keegan Murray announced Tuesday afternoon that he has declared for the NBA draft and will forego his remaining years of college eligibility.

The consensus all-American and unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selection who ranks fourth nationally with a scoring average of 23.5 points per game announced his decision on social media, saying he would be "eternally grateful'' for the opportunity to compete at Iowa.

The decision follows a breakthrough sophomore season by Murray, who averaged 7.2 points per game as a freshman.

"We are excited for Keegan as he begins his professional journey,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "He has earned the right to be a lottery pick.''

Murray thanked McCaffery for the opportunity, saying "he believed in me when few did.''

Return to qctimes.com for updates to this story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa State's Joens returning for one more season

Iowa State's Joens returning for one more season

Joens announced on Twitter that she will use the extra season of eligibility afforded to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to a Cyclones program that set records for overall wins (28) and Big 12 wins (14), and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News