Hawkeyes' Murray declares for draft

Iowa forward Keegan Murray announced Tuesday afternoon that he has declared for the NBA draft and will forego his remaining years of college eligibility.

The consensus all-American and unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selection who ranks fourth nationally with a scoring average of 23.5 points per game announced his decision on social media, saying he would be "eternally grateful'' for the opportunity to compete at Iowa.

The decision follows a breakthrough sophomore season by Murray, who averaged 7.2 points per game as a freshman.

"We are excited for Keegan as he begins his professional journey,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "He has earned the right to be a lottery pick.''

Murray thanked McCaffery for the opportunity, saying "he believed in me when few did.''

