Kris Murray has decided it is time for the next step in his basketball career.

The Iowa junior announced on social media Friday that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA draft, foregoing his final year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.

“It’s time for the next chapter in my basketball journey,’’ Murray wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA draft.’’

The 6-foot-8 forward led Iowa in scoring, rebounding and blocks during the Hawkeyes’ 19-14 season, earning consensus third-team all-American and first-team all-Big Ten recognition.

Murray was the only player at the NCAA Division I level to average more than 20 points, seven rebounds and one block per game while scoring at least 65 3-point baskets during the 2022-23 season.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery praised Murray’s work this season when he received all-Big Ten recognition last month.

“He decided to come back (for his junior season). He probably would have gone in the second round (of the 2022 NBA draft), and he came back to make a statement,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s hard to be first team all-league in this conference and he did that. So, I’m really proud of him.’’

In beginning an open letter to “Hawkeye Nation’’ Murray posted on Twitter, he started by offering thanks to coach Fran McCaffery and Iowa coaching staff, his teammates and Iowa fans for providing him “an incredible three years’’ with the Hawkeyes.

“Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor,’’ Murray wrote. “I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals.’’

Murray reached that decision one year after exploring the opportunity at the same time his twin brother, Hawkeye all-American Keegan Murray, opted to leave Iowa following his sophomore season for the NBA draft.

Keegan Murray was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and has thrived in his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings.

He currently averages 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Kings and last month became the first NBA rookie to make at least 200 3-point baskets in a season.

After exploring his own draft potential a year ago and learning that he could have been taken in the second round of the NBA draft then, Kris Murray elected to return to Iowa for his junior season and moved into the starting spot filled by his brother during the 2021-22 season.

He increased his scoring average by 11.5 points per game from his sophomore to junior seasons.

In 29 starts for the Hawkeyes – missing four games in December with a lower leg injury – Murray averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and hit a team-leading 66 3-point field goals in 197 attempts. He also led Iowa with 34 blocks, was third on the team with 30 steals and fifth with 58 assists.

In Big Ten play, he averaged 21 points per game.

With four scoring efforts of 30-plus points, Murray completes his Iowa career as one of four Hawkeyes to score 30 or more points at least four times during McCaffery’s 13 seasons at Iowa.

Luka Garza accomplished that 13 times while Peter Jok and Keegan Murray each reached that level five times,