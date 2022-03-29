Hawkeyes' Murray says he is ready for 'next step'

Following a breakout season on the basketball court for Iowa, Keegan Murray did the expected Tuesday.

The sophomore forward announced plans to enter the 2022 NBA draft and forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility.

“For me, it’s about going up against the best players each and every night and showing what I’m made of, knowing that I’m supposed to be there,’’ Murray said. “I know that I’m supposed to be there.’’

Murray announced his decision on social media, saying he would be “forever grateful’’ for the opportunity coach Fran McCaffery gave him to play for the Hawkeye program his father, Kenyon Murray, played for in the 1990s.

He thanked McCaffery for giving him a chance to live out that dream, signing the former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep and his twin brother, Kris, after both spent a year at the DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“You believed in me when few did, and you’re a big part of why I’m in this position today,’’ Murray wrote in making his initial announcement.

The nation’s fourth-leading scorer detailed his decision during a video conference, saying it was ultimately a decision he made with his family and Hawkeye coaches, who he said have been “100 percent supportive.’’

Murray averaged just 7.2 points a year ago as freshman, an average which grew to 23.5 points per game during Iowa’s 26-10 season as he became the focal point of the Hawkeye offense.

The 6-foot-8 Murray ranks first in the country with a player efficiency rating of 37.8 and in addition to leading Iowa in scoring he also led the Hawkeyes with an average of 8.6 rebounds per game.

As Murray’s statistics grew over the past season, so did talk of his professional potential.

He has positioned himself to have a chance to become Iowa’s first first-round choice in the NBA draft since Davenport’s Ricky Davis was selected with the 21st pick in the opening round of the league’s 1998 draft.

McCaffery is among those who believe Murray has an opportunity to become a lottery pick in this year’s draft.

“He has earned the right to be a lottery pick. Keegan is incredibly professional and even keeled with everything he does,’’ McCaffery said in a statement.

“Not only did Keegan accomplish things no other Hawkeye underclassman has ever done, but he also has represented our program at the highest level. We full support Keegan and will assist him every way we can throughout the draft process.’’

One of just four players to earn consensus first-team all-American honors in the history of the Hawkeye program, Murray was a unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selection.

He is currently a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award as the national player of the year and is the first Hawkeye to be a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Murray believes “hard work’’ has been at the core of his rapid development.

While he discussed the possibility of declaring for the draft during the season with his family, he agreed that it needed to be put on the backburner.

“We all thought it was something we needed to talk more about after the season,’’ Murray said. “I wanted to stay focused on the year and the team. That was the best thing, trying to make this year be as good as it could be for our team.’’

Murray said he leaves Iowa with a sense of accomplishment on the teams he has been a part of the past two years.

From his role on the Hawkeyes’ team a year ago and to this past season leading Iowa to 26 victories, the second most in program history, and the program’s first Big Ten tournament championship since 2006 Murray leaves feeling good about his time in a Hawkeye uniform.

“I feel like I’ve made an impact on the program in a positive way,’’ Murray said.

Murray believes that his twin brother, Kris, is well prepared next season to step into the role he filled on this year’s Hawkeye team.

“I believe he can lead this team,’’ Murray said. “I know he’ll work hard and I know he looks forward to having the ball in his hands more than it was this year. I have all the confidence in him.’’

Murray said he has not yet selected an agent but plans to sign with an agency soon and then begin training for the draft.

He plans to continue to work to develop strength and refine his skills in upcoming weeks and months.

“I’ll go wherever I have to go to train and get myself physically ready for that next step,’’ Murray said.

