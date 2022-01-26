Hawkeyes' Murray welcomes Boilers' test

IOWA CITY – Keegan Murray missed Iowa’s first match-up with Purdue because of an ankle injury, but there was one thing he didn’t miss.
As he watched his teammates turn a 19-point deficit into a two-point game with just over three minutes remaining, Murray saw an Iowa team capable of holding its own against the Boilermakers.
Purdue eventually won that Big Ten opener 77-70, but the Hawkeyes left Mackey Arena seeing the possibilities.
“We know we can compete with them,’’ Murray said Tuesday. “We know that (Mackey Arena) is probably one of the toughest places to play and we were right there. So, to get a good crowd at home Thursday would drive us even more.’’
Still in search of an elusive Quad 1 victory – a win over a top-30 team in the RPI at home or a top-75 team on the road – Iowa will have an opportunity to add a quality win to its postseason resume in Thursday’s 8 p.m. game against the sixth-ranked Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Coach Fran McCaffery believes the experience Iowa gained during that early December game cannot only help the Hawkeyes now, but already has paid dividends.
“I think it’s something we can carry into every game. We recognize how good they are. They were ranked number two at the time. It was a hostile environment. Our kids kept their composure,’’ McCaffery said.
“There were probably three times in that game where we could have folded and could have gone down 25, but we didn’t. (Purdue) is really explosive offensively and is a handful on the glass. Anything less than your best effort will make it hard, so we have to be ready to compete.’’
Murray, now third in the nation with his scoring average of 22.8 points per game, believes that won’t be an issue.
“I’m excited about it. It will be a challenge but we have a lot of play for,’’ he said.
So do the Boilermakers, who are off to a 16-3 start but find themselves sharing fifth in the Big Ten with a 5-3 record that includes losses to Rutgers, Wisconsin and Indiana by a combined 10 points.
Purdue was without its leading scorer, Jaden Ivey, in its 20-point win at Northwestern on Sunday. The sophomore who averages 16.7 points per game was sidelined because of a hip flexor suffered during a practice but indicated Wednesday that he plans to play against Iowa.
With or without Ivey, McCaffery said the Boilermakers present any opponent with plenty of issues.
“They’re a tough match-up everywhere,’’ McCaffery said. “It starts (inside), but then Ivey is next level and they have multiple 3-point shooters. They have veterans coming off the bench. They’re not a mistake team. They run really good stuff. They defend. It really takes your best to beat them.’’
Purdue has the depth to win in a half-court style or at an up-tempo pace.
McCaffery said Iowa will attempt to continue to run.
“You hope to get some misses, but they’re not always easy to stop,’’ he said.
Murray saw that as he watched the first game between the teams.
It was a game-time decision for him to sit out, nursing the ankle injury he suffered a few days earlier in a game at Virginia.
Murray said he wanted to be there and support his teammates, saying, “They played really good that day and gave them a tough match. In the end, we just fell a little short.’’
The sophomore also tried to learn as he watched.
“Definitely before the game over there I knew all the scouting stuff, knew what they like to do, but when you sit and watch a game you do get a different perspective,’’ Murray said. “You’re able to see things a little differently. To watch them work, you notice things and that should help now.’’
He believes his teammates benefitted from the experience as well.
“You learn so much playing against a team like that. It all helps,’’ Murray said.
While the Boilermakers’ 7-foot-4, 295-pound Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams will create match-up issues and Purdue’s talent-rich backcourt has plenty of skill as well, Murray hopes Ivey can play.
“I want to go against Purdue at full strength,’’ he said. “They’re one of the best teams in the country and just getting their best shot at home is something I really look forward to. He’s a great player and he’s had a really good season. You want him healthy, first and foremost.’’