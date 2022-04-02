Hawkeyes' Murray wins Malone Award

Keegan Murray broke new ground for a Big Ten basketball player on Saturday.

The Iowa sophomore became the first player from the conference to receive the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, the honor presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the top power forward in college basketball.

Presented for the past eight seasons, the award is named after Malone, a two-time NBA most valuable player who was part of the Naismith Hall of Fame class in 2010.

Murray was presented the award in a ceremony held in conjunction with the Final Four in New Orleans following a breakout season that led the 6-foot-8, 225-pound to declare himself eligible for the 2022 NBA draft on Tuesday.

He helped Iowa to a 26-win season, the program’s second-best total ever, and its Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006 while leading the Hawkeyes on both ends of the court.

Murray led the Big Ten and ranked fourth nationally with a scoring average of 23.5 points per game and led Division I with a player efficiency rating of 37.8. Iowa’s rebounding leader at 8.7 per game also ranked in the top 50 nationally with his 55.4 percent shooting and average of 1.94 blocks per game.

He joined Kevin Durant of Texas in 2007 as the only players in Division I history to collect more than 800 points, 60 blocks and 60 3-point baskets in a single season.

Murray remains a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, which will be presented on Tuesday, and was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Lute Olson National Player of the Year and the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year.

He previously became the fourth Hawkeye to earn consensus all-American recognition, joining Murray Wier in 1948, Charles Darling in 1952 and Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021.

In receiving the honor, Iowa has had a player earn a national positional award in the each of the past three seasons. Garza was named as the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

