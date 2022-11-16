Hawkeyes never rattled, earn road win

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Against an opponent that was in attack mode from start to finish, the University of Iowa men's basketball team never rattled Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes fought off Seton Hall 83-67 at the Prudential Center to earn a win in the Gavitt Games matchup.

“I thought we really competed,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a postgame Learfield Sports interview. “This team really fights you. They attack you on defense. They attack you on offense. They attack you on the glass. But, we competed.’’

That provided Iowa with an opportunity to overcome a 1-for-11 start from the field and rally for the road victory.

Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes, matching a career-high with 29 points, but the Iowa effort was a collaborative one.

Four Hawkeyes finished in double figures with Tony Perkins collecting 18 points, Patrick McCaffery contributing 11 and Filip Rebraca totaling 10 while matching Murray’s rebound total with 11.

But it was the defense that made a difference, limiting the Pirates to 35.8% shooting.

“We were making them take hard shots, walling up their drivers and making them take contested jumpers,’’ said Rebraca, who finished with four blocks and a pair of steals.

Seton Hall needed less than two minutes to cut a 12-point halftime lead for Iowa to 34-28, prompting a quick timeout by the Hawkeyes and the type of response coach McCaffery wanted to see.

“We never panicked,’’ McCaffery said. “The closest we came was when we uncharacteristically turned the ball over a couple of times early in the second half, but there was plenty of time left. We settled down and got back to playing our game.’’

The Pirates did cut the lead to five points on four occasions midway through the final half, the last at 55-50 on a rebound basket with 9 minutes, 36 seconds remaining that gave Dre Davis two of his team-high 13 points.

Iowa followed by scoring points on nine of its next 10 possessions.

Rebraca and Perkins combined for 12 of the Hawkeyes’ next four points building a lead that reached 70-59 when Connor McCaffery knocked down a critical 3-point basket from the top of the key with 5:44 remaining.

Iowa then finished off its third victory in as many games at the free-throw line, a place where the Hawkeyes thrived, hitting 28-of-33 attempts and outscoring Seton Hall by 17 points at the line.

“We knew they were going to be a physical team and we knew we could get downhill against them, get fouled and get ourselves to the line,’’ Rebraca said. “We were able to get to the line and execute there. It made a difference.’’

Murray and solid defensive work were about all the Hawkeyes had going for them in the game’s early minutes.

As Iowa hit just one of its first 11 shots from the field, the Pirates stormed the offensive boards and opened a 10-2 lead.

“They jumped us 10-2,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “But, we regrouped, handled the glass better and we continued to take care of the ball.’’

Murray kept the Hawkeyes in the game, scoring 14 of Iowa’s first 18 points and helped fuel a game-changing 21-6 run.

The junior tied the game at 13 on a basket with 12 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the opening half and then knocked down a 3-pointer just over a minute later to push the Hawkeyes ahead to stay at 16-13.

Held to 20% shooting over the first 20 minutes, Seton Hall went scoreless from the field for an eight-minute stretch midway through the first half as Iowa opened a 21-13 lead on a 3-pointer by Patrick McCaffery with 7:54 to go in the half.

Iowa carried a 34-22 lead into the halftime break after limiting the Pirates to 6 of 30 shooting.

“We played defense and picked it up on the boards and that made a lot of difference, helped us get a lead and a win,’’ Rebraca said.