Hawkeyes' Nimmers will redshirt

Amarion Nimmers will redshirt this season for the University of Iowa men's basketball team, a decision that is more about his future than the present.

The freshman walk-on from Rock Island has dealt with a wrist injury in recent weeks but coach Fran McCaffery said Monday the ultimate decision came down to what the 6-foot-2 guard can become as a player as he gains experience.

“It makes no sense for a walk-on to play his first year," McCaffery said. “You look at the track record of Austin Ash, Michael Baer, Darius Stokes, Riley Till, even guys like Kyle Denning who we ended up giving a scholarship to as we did with Austin, you want to maintain that eligibility on the back end, give him a year to get adjusted, to learn the system."

In Nimmers’ case, it also provides him with an opportunity to continue his development as a player.

McCaffery said he sees potential in Nimmers’ game.

“It enables him to take advantage of five years to play four if he wants to. If he wants to graduate, he can, but I think you know when he’s 22 he’ll be a pretty darn good player," McCaffery said.

“It will either be playing here or playing somewhere else. He’ll have options and I think I have the responsibility to make sure he has options."

A wrist injury suffered during preseason camp prevented Nimmers from playing in Iowa's preseason exhibition game and he had his right wrist wrapped while watching Friday's win over North Carolina A&T from a spot on the bench.

McCaffery said Monday that Nimmers' wrist "is fine."

Nimmers chose to take a walk-on opportunity at Iowa after averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game last season at Rock Island.

The second-leading scorer in the history of the Rocks program to former Stanford guard Chasson Randle, Nimmers led the Western Big 6 Conference in scoring the past two seasons.

With McCaffery in the stands at Rock Island Fieldhouse to watch an opposing team’s player last December, Nimmers established a school single-game scoring record with a 45-point performance last season against Dubuque Hempstead,