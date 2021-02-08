Hawkeyes not mathematically eliminated, but ...

Following a tough loss to Ohio State on Thursday, a reporter posed a question to one of Iowa’s basketball players and prefaced it with something like: “Now that you guys appear to be out of the Big Ten race …’’
He was being premature. The loss to the Buckeyes didn’t knock the Hawkeyes from realistic contention.
The loss to Indiana on Sunday? Well, yeah, that one probably did the trick.
The Hawkeyes certainly are not mathematically eliminated. They can take heart from the fact that, at 7-5 in league play, they don’t yet have as many losses as the three teams that tied for the Big Ten title a year ago. Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State all finished 14-6.
Some of us predicted before the season that because of the parity of the Big Ten, there could be another co-championship this season among multiple teams with five or six losses.
But the Hawkeyes are going to need a lot of help to get back into the mix.
First of all, they need to get back to winning games themselves.
With that 67-65 loss on Sunday, they have lost four of their last five games. They led in the second half of all those losses and led by nine or more points after halftime in three of them.
Sunday’s loss was perhaps the most agonizing of all because it’s the second time they let a game slip away against an Indiana team that clearly is not among the Big Ten’s elite.
“I think they’re frustrated because we’ve been in every one of these games that we’ve lost,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of his players.
McCaffery’s own frustration has begun to show as he has gotten snappish with the media after a few of the recent setbacks.
“The game was in the balance so that’s going to be frustrating,’’ he added Sunday. “They’re frustrated and you’d expect them to be. But I think for the most part they’ve stayed positive with themselves and each other.’’
Star center Luka Garza, who sat out 12½ minutes in the first half Sunday after being whistled for two fouls, used the word “unfortunate’’ at least a half-dozen times while speaking with the media following Sunday’s defeat.
But he said he still believes this stretch is something they’ll learn from.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating to lose, but especially like this,’’ Garza said. “You lose three games where you have a second-half lead, that’s tough.
“The team is going to be fine,’’ he added. “We’re going to be motivated. But right now it stinks.’’
Iowa really should be better at closing out these type of games. It’s a team with plenty of experience.
Jordan Bohannon has played in more games in his career than any player in the country. Garza is a senior. Most of the other primary players are in their third or fourth year at the college level.
Somehow, though, they have had enough lapses at crucial moments to let several winnable games slide into the loss column.
“Obviously, you never want to lose four out of five,’’ Garza said. “When you’re losing four out of five and in each one you had a lead, that just sucks. It’s unfortunate.’’
The tailspin has dropped the Hawkeyes into sixth place in the standings behind Michigan (8-1), Illinois (9-3), Ohio State (9-4), Wisconsin (8-5) and Purdue (8-5).
It looks like Michigan is in the driver’s seat but the Wolverines are still on pause because of COVID-19 concerns and won’t play again until Sunday. If the Big Ten insists on making up all postponed games, they will need to play 11 games in the last three weeks of the regular season.
With a schedule like that, the Wolverines easily could stumble back into the pack, especially since they still have games remaining against Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Iowa.
Illinois also plays all of the other contenders except Purdue and Iowa. The Hawkeyes have a chance to help their own cause immensely with two games against Wisconsin and head-to-head matchups against Michigan and Ohio State.
So maybe this thing isn’t quite over. Not completely anyway.
But if the Hawkeyes don’t start winning games now, right away, this week, it won’t matter what any of those other teams do.
“What we do right now is going to show the character of this team.’’ Garza said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to put some wins together and start getting on a roll toward the Big Ten tournament and March.’’
Poll watch: As expected, Iowa took a big drop in the Associated Press Top 25 after losing to Ohio State and Indiana.
The Hawkeyes fell from seventh to 15th, sinking out of the top 10 for the first time all season.
Three Big Ten teams are in the top six — Michigan third, Ohio State fourth, Illinois sixth — with Wisconsin 21st, Purdue 24th and the Hawkeyes’ Wednesday night opponent, Rutgers, 25th.
Garza honored: Garza was one of 30 men’s basketball players nationwide to be named Monday as a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.
The honor, which stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, is for senior athletes who “use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.’’
This year’s winner will be announced at the Final Four.
Milestone update: Bohannon is now third on the Big Ten’s career list with 333 3-point field goals and needs only three more to tie former Penn State star Shep Garner for the No. 2 slot. It remains to be seen whether or not he can catch Ohio State’s Jon Diebler, who made 374 3s from 2008-2011.
Joe Wieskamp now has 1,100 career points. His 18-point effort against Indiana moved him from 42nd to 39th on Iowa’s all-time list, passing Ryan Bowen (1,090), Fred Brown (1,091) and Charles Darling (1,094). Next up is Kenny Arnold at 1,112.
Garza now has 2,043 points, which means he likely is three or four games away from passing Roy Marble as the Hawkeyes’ career leader. Marble is at 2,116.