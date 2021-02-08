Hawkeyes not mathematically eliminated, but ...

Following a tough loss to Ohio State on Thursday, a reporter posed a question to one of Iowa’s basketball players and prefaced it with something like: “Now that you guys appear to be out of the Big Ten race …’’

He was being premature. The loss to the Buckeyes didn’t knock the Hawkeyes from realistic contention.

The loss to Indiana on Sunday? Well, yeah, that one probably did the trick.

The Hawkeyes certainly are not mathematically eliminated. They can take heart from the fact that, at 7-5 in league play, they don’t yet have as many losses as the three teams that tied for the Big Ten title a year ago. Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State all finished 14-6.

Some of us predicted before the season that because of the parity of the Big Ten, there could be another co-championship this season among multiple teams with five or six losses.

But the Hawkeyes are going to need a lot of help to get back into the mix.

First of all, they need to get back to winning games themselves.

With that 67-65 loss on Sunday, they have lost four of their last five games. They led in the second half of all those losses and led by nine or more points after halftime in three of them.