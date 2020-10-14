Hawkeyes' Nunge cleared for full activity

University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery said last week that he thought sophomore forward Jack Nunge was close to being cleared for all basketball-related activities.

On Wednesday, it happened.

According to multiple reports, the 6-foot-11 Nunge was cleared to fully participate in the Hawkeyes’ first preseason practice.

Nunge underwent surgery on his right knee in December after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a Nov. 24 game against Cal Poly. He was driving to the basket late in first half of that game when the knee bent at an awkward angle and he went down hard.

McCaffery reported in June that the surgery went very well and that Nunge, whose father is a physician, had approached his rehabilitation in an exemplary way.

“He has been diligent with his rehabilitation schedule, not pushing himself too hard but pushing himself hard enough and I feel confident he’ll be back in the lineup,’’ McCaffery said.

Nunge started 14 games as a freshman in 2017-18, averaging 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, then took the following year off to build up his strength and refine his skills.