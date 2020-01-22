Hawkeyes offense lights up Rutgers

The Hawkeyes closed things out at the foul line. Connor McCaffery, who had not scored in more than a week, made two free throws with 16.6 seconds remaining and added two more with 8.7 to go.

“I think we certainly after the two turnovers had an opportunity to hang our heads and we did not do that,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “We kept fighting. We executed on offense, to perfection, and then got the key stops.’’

McCaffery said rebounding was a big part of the win. Rutgers, in addition to its defensive prowess, had been outrebounding opponents by eight per game but the Hawkeyes had a 38-30 advantage.

“It was a huge key for them,’’ Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “Obviously, it was a huge key for us to win the battle of the boards … They have good size and to their credit they took care of business.’’

It was Iowa’s eight consecutive home victory and it moved the Hawkeyes into a four-day tie for third place in the Big Ten standings with Rutgers, Maryland and Wisconsin.