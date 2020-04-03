Hawkeyes' Pemsl plans to transfer

His best season at Iowa was his freshman year, when he started 14 of 34 games and averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7% from the field.

His averages dropped to 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore in 2017-18, and he played in only two games in 2018-19 before undergoing surgery for the removal of hardware placed in his knee during a high school operation.

He played in 28 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Pemsl also endured some off-the court problems during the past season. He was arrested in September for driving while intoxicated and was suspended for the Hawkeyes’ preseason exhibition game and the season opener. In February, he was cited for driving without a valid license and was suspended for another game as a result of that incident.

Some of his best moments last season came on the heels of the second suspension. In the four games after that, he made 11 of 13 shots from the field and grabbed 25 rebounds, He collected nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a Feb. 20 victory over Ohio State.

His departure brings the Hawkeyes down to the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships. They have eight scholarship players who are eligible to return and signed five new players to letters of intent in November.

