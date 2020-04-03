You are the owner of this article.
Hawkeyes' Pemsl plans to transfer
IOWA BASKETBALL

Hawkeyes' Pemsl plans to transfer

Ohio St Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives past Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during a Feb. 20 game in Iowa City. Pemsl has announced plans to transfer to another school.

 AP

Cordell Pemsl has announced plans to leave the Iowa basketball program.

The 6-foot-9 forward, whose role has gradually decreased over the course of a four-year career with the Hawkeyes, has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will play his final season of college basketball elsewhere.

He is scheduled to earn his degree in communications from Iowa this spring and would be eligible to play at another school right away as a graduate transfer.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa,” Pemsl said in a statement released by the university. “I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times … I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery thanked Pemsl for his contributions.

"He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years," McCaffery said. "Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation, and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition."

Pemsl battled leg injuries throughout his high school career at Dubuque Wahlert and that spilled over into his college career.

His best season at Iowa was his freshman year, when he started 14 of 34 games and averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7% from the field.

His averages dropped to 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore in 2017-18, and he played in only two games in 2018-19 before undergoing surgery for the removal of hardware placed in his knee during a high school operation.

He played in 28 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Pemsl also endured some off-the court problems during the past season. He was arrested in September for driving while intoxicated and was suspended for the Hawkeyes’ preseason exhibition game and the season opener. In February, he was cited for driving without a valid license and was suspended for another game as a result of that incident.

Some of his best moments last season came on the heels of the second suspension. In the four games after that, he made 11 of 13 shots from the field and grabbed 25 rebounds, He collected nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a Feb. 20 victory over Ohio State.

His departure brings the Hawkeyes down to the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships. They have eight scholarship players who are eligible to return and signed five new players to letters of intent in November.

