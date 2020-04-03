Hawkeyes' Pemsl plans to transfer

His best season at Iowa was his freshman year, when he started 14 of 34 games and averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7% from the field.
His averages dropped to 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore in 2017-18, and he played in only two games in 2018-19 before undergoing surgery for the removal of hardware placed in his knee during a high school operation.
He played in 28 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Pemsl also endured some off-the court problems during the past season. He was arrested in September for driving while intoxicated and was suspended for the Hawkeyes’ preseason exhibition game and the season opener. In February, he was cited for driving without a valid license and was suspended for another game as a result of that incident.
Some of his best moments last season came on the heels of the second suspension. In the four games after that, he made 11 of 13 shots from the field and grabbed 25 rebounds, He collected nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in a Feb. 20 victory over Ohio State.
His departure brings the Hawkeyes down to the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships. They have eight scholarship players who are eligible to return and signed five new players to letters of intent in November.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives past Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during a Feb. 20 game in Iowa City. Pemsl has announced plans to transfer to another school.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives past Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl shoots over Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell during the second half of an Thursday's game in Iowa City. Iowa won 85-76.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives down the court alongside teammate Riley Till in Saturday's 96-72 victory over Nebraska. Pemsl has been suspended for Thursday's game at Indiana, which should mean additional playing time for Till.
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl (35) after making a 3-point field goal Sunday against Illinois.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz drives past Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of Sunday's game. Feliz led Illinois with 17 points.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) has been suspended for one game after being arrested for driving without a license early Monday.
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza, right, put Maryland guard Darryl Morsell in a defensive clamp during Friday's Big Ten Conference game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forwards Cordell Pemsl, right, and Riley Till (20) defend against Kennesaw State guard Jamie Lewis (12) who drives to the basket Sunday in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA. - NOVEMBER 24: Iowa guard forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots over Cal Poly forward Kyle Covin (33) during a non conference college basketball game between the Cal Poly Broncos and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 24, 2019, at Carver Hawkeye arena, Iowa City, IA. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, left, fights for the ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
North Florida guard Emmanuel Adedoyin, left, fights for the ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
North Florida forward 2, left, looks to pass around Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl runs up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile, left, fights for the ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl brought his dog, Lucy, to an interview session at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday.
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza scored 19 points as Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after the team's 74-59 upset of fifth-ranked Michigan as fans storm the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Garza scored 19 points in the victory.
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, celebrates with teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, after the team's win over Michigan on Friday in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, walks off the court with teammate Cordell Pemsl after an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 93-84. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Injured Iowa players Cordell Pemsl, left, and Luka Garza sit on the bench during the Hawkeyes' 110-64 victory over Savannah State last Saturday. Garza is expected to miss his second straight game Saturday when the Hawkeyes host Bryant University.
Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker shoots over Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, Thursday, December 6, 2018, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marial Shayok and Iowa's Cordell Pemsl collide under the basket, Thursday, December 6, 2018, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Zorn Talley Jr. drives around Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, Thursday, December 6, 2018, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl shoots over Iowa State's Marial Shayok in one of the two games in which Pemsl played last season.
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives around Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker on Thursday during second-half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl shoots over Iowa State's Marial Shayok in one of the two games in which Pemsl played last season.
Iowa State's Marial Shoyok looses control of the ball as Iowa's Cordell Pemsl defends, Thursday, December 6, 2018, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and teammate Cordell Pemsl, with light shirt and dark tie, celebrate as Austin Ash makes a 3-point field goal late in Wednesday's game.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp is greeted by teammate Cordell Pemsl, right, at the end of Thursday's game against UKMC in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) speaks with members of the media during the Iowa men's basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) speaks with members of the media during the Iowa men's basketball media day.
A slimmer, trimmer Cordell Pemsl chats with reporters Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, and Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson work for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Ohio State won 82-64. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) catches a pass over Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half Tuesday in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, during a game last season.
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ (22) reacts in front of Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, after a turnover during the second half Tuesday in Iowa City.
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern drives past Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) during the second half Saturday in Iowa City.
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop (33) drives to the basket between Iowa's Luka Garza, left, Cordell Pemsl and Isaiah Moss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bates-Diop scored 27 points as Ohio State won 92-81. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, drives past Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl runs up the court during a 2018 game against Ohio State. The 6-foot-8 forward sat out last season after undergoing knee surgery but is hoping to make a big impact for the Hawkeyes this season.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, drives past Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Another guy whose statistical production took a somewhat mysterious dip. Pemsl came into the season slimmer, trimmer and in the best shape of his life but his scoring dropped from 8.9 per game to 5.7. He still was an effective scorer around the basket although if he could ever make a jump shot or two, he would be even more difficult to defend. Some of his problem this season resulted from fluctuating playing time. There were games in which he played 15 to 20 minutes but when Cook was rolling, Pemsl’s minutes sometimes dropped into single digits.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Michigan, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 75-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35), forward Tyler Cook (5) and guard Isaiah Moss (4) leave the court after a Jan. 2 game against Michigan last season.
Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (4) and center Jon Teske (15) close in on Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) as he works toward the hoop during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State's Hans Brase, left, and Solomon Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State 84-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, drives past Iowa State forward Cameron Lard during a game last Thursday. Pemsl suffered a deep cut in his leg when he was pursuing a loose ball out of bounds in the second half of the game.
Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb is fouled by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives against Penn State's Julian Moore, Saturday, December 2, 2017, during second half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) grabs a rebound in front of Cordell Pemsl (35) in the first half of Tuesday's game.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Alabama State guard Tobi Ewuosho in a game earlier this season. After injuring his leg against Iowa State last week, Pemsl hopes to play Saturday against Drake.
Alabama State center Branden Johnson, right, is defended by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during a game last season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, center, drives to the basket during a game against Alabama State last week.
University of Iowa centers and power forwards fighting for playing time, clockwise from upper left, Luke Garza, Dom Uhl, Cordell Pemsl, Ahmad Wagner, Tyler Cook and Ryan Kriener are photographed at Iowa basketball media day in Iowa City, Iowa Monday October 16, 2017.
FILE: Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, had surgery in May.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Nebraska forward Michael Jacobson (12) during a game last season. Pemsl played most of the season with a sports hernia injury.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during a game last season.
Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) blocks the ball against Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) during the second half Thursday in Washington.
Iowa freshman Cordell Pemsl (35) averaged 8.9 points and five rebounds a game this past season.
Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) goes under the basket against Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) and Cordell Pemsl (35) during the second half of a Feb. 21 game between the two teams.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl catches a pass over Penn State guard Shep Garner (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) loses the ball in front of Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Cordell Pemsl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) loses the ball in front of Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Cordell Pemsl, right, during the first half Sunday in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Christian Williams, right, drives past Maryland guard Jaylen Brantley, center, as Brantley is screened by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Minnesota's Eric Curry, right, lays up a shot as Iowa's Cordell Pemsl defends during the first half Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) fights for a rebound with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during a game last season. Pemsl underwent sports hernia surgery Tuesday and will be sidelined for eight weeks.
Maryland forward Justin Jackson (21) shoots over Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland won 84-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, celebrates with teammate Tyler Cook (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl drives to the basket in front of Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Rutgers center C.J. Gettys, right, during the first half Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Stetson forward Derick Newton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, shoots over Stetson center Kevin Ndahiro (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Omaha's Zach Jackson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Holst)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, drives to the basket over Delaware State guard Devin Morgan during the second half Thursday in Iowa City.
CORDELL PEMSL: B+
With his high school injury history, no one dreamed he would become a starter early in his career but he stepped into the lineup when Tyler Cook got hurt and has been an unbelievably efficient low-post scorer, shooting 74.3 percent from the field. If he was rebounding better and making free throws, this might be an A+.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, shoots over Stetson center Kevin Ndahiro (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Omaha's Zach Jackson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Holst)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Stetson forward Derick Newton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Matt Thomas clears a rebound as Iowa forward Dom Uhl and Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl collide during the first half Thursday in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a shot over Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem on Tuesday in South Bend, Ind. Pemsl, a freshman, is shooting 74 percent this season.
Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) dunks the ball over Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Ahmad Wagner (0), right, at the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday in Niceville, Fla.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to make a pass while Seton Hall forward Angel Delgado (31) puts on pressure during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa Cityon Thursday, November 17, 2016.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl reacts on the bench during the second half of Sunday's game against Savannah State.
Iowa freshman Cordell Pemsl averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the first two games of the season. He was 7 for 7 from the field and 4 for 4 at the free throw line Sunday against Savannah State.
Riley Till
Incoming freshmen (from left) Maishe Dailey, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Cordell Pemsl and Ryan Kriener sit on the scorers table during Iowa's basketball media day Wednesday.
Freshmen Tyler Cook and Cordell Pemsl are learning to co-exist as starters for the Iowa basketball team.
