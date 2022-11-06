Hawkeyes' Perkins at the point? He's willing

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery has no shortage of options at point guard as his 13th season as the Iowa basketball coach tips off.

Tony Perkins inserted himself into the conversation with his play during an exhibition win over Truman State last week and will likely be among Hawkeyes working at the point in Monday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 6-foot-4 junior collected 18 points, had four assists, just one turnover, five rebounds and a team-leading three steals in Iowa’s exhibition and he welcomes an opportunity at any guard spot.

“To be honest, there’s really no difference," Perkins said. "I’m just pushing the ball up the floor and as long as I’m out there, I trying to be the best player on the floor and do what I can to help the team."

He played 21 minutes in the 118-72 rout, allowing McCaffery to play big with 6-foot-7 Payton Sandfort lining up at the shooting guard spot beside a frontline that included 6-9 Patrick McCaffery, 6-9 Filip Rebraca and 6-8 Kris Murray.

Even before Perkins hit 7-of-8 shots against Truman State, Murray appreciated the progress he has seen Perkins make during the offseason after starting the Hawkeyes’ final 15 games a year ago.

“His confidence, right now, it’s at an all-time high," Murray said. “He’s a 6-4 guard who can take you at any point. He sets up guys on the dribble drive and he’s really matured in that role."

Perkins spent the summer working to build off the success he had late last season.

“I’ve been working to become a better scorer, a better offensive player and a better defender, just take things up a notch," Perkins said. “I know I can do that. I believe in my abilities and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help our team. I know I can get it done."

True freshman point guard Dasonte Bowen played well in his Hawkeye debut as well, dishing out eight assists in a turnover-free 20-minute performance.

Ahron Ulis, who sat out the exhibition to serve a one-game suspension after being charged with disorderly conduct last month, will also be in the mix at the point against Bethune-Cookman.

McCaffery, who also expects to use sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery as Iowa’s primary distributor at times and sees a chance to play Bowen off the ball as well because of his scoring ability, welcomes the potential blend of talent he sees at the point.

“We’ve got a lot of different ways we can go," the Hawkeye coach said. “Dasonte played all point (in the exhibition) but he can play off the ball as well. Josh Dix can play with the ball and without the ball and he can play small forward."

McCaffery said Ulis has practiced well throughout the preseason.

“We expect him to play like a veteran on both ends of the floor," McCaffery said. “He’s a guard with speed and athleticism and I am excited for him."