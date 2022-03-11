Hawkeyes pick up the pace, reach semis

INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa played its way into the semifinals of the Big Ten basketball tournament by playing its own game Friday.

The 24th-ranked Hawkeyes picked up the pace and knocked Rutgers out of its comfort zone in an 84-74 quarterfinal victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Iowa, which scored a season-low 46 points in its lone regular-season game against the Scarlet Knights, moved into a noon semifinal match-up on Saturday against Indiana by defending, attacking the glass and riddling Rutgers with its transition game.

The Hawkeyes held a 20-4 advantage in fast-break points against a Scarlet Knights team that prefers a more patient approach to the game and when Iowa didn’t get the ball to the basket it was frequently getting fouled where Iowa cashed in 25 times in 27 attempts.

Those combined 45 points were more than enough to send the Hawkeyes into the semifinals of the Big Ten tourney for a second straight year and for the sixth time in the 24-year history of the event.

“We’ve learned a lot this year as a team and when we get knocked down, we know how to get back up,’’ said Keegan Murray, who became Iowa’s single-season scoring leader with 26-point performance. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up 20 or down 20, we’re going to keep fighting.’’

Friday, the Hawkeyes overcame an early 15-5 deficit, finding defensive success by switching to a zone which limited the Scarlet Knights to 2-of-12 shooting as Iowa worked its way back into the game.

Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery and Joe Toussaint spearheaded the defensive effort which turned the game around midway through the first half.

“They went zone and we got lost,’’ the Scarlet Knights’ Geo Butler said.

Iowa found its offense as that happened, using those stops and a 21-11 edge on the boards in the first half to fuel a 15-1 run which sent the Hawkeyes on their way to a 41-32 lead at the break.

Iowa trailed 19-13 before Kris Murray hit two free throws, Connor McCaffery buried a 3-pointer from the right baseline and Toussaint scored on a drive to give the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game at 20=19 with 9 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the half.

“We were really connected with that zone,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We were able to change the pace of the game by getting stops, getting rebounds and then picking it up in transition. That was what we didn’t do the last time we played them.’’

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. said an inability to adjust following Iowa’s defensive shift proved to be game changing.

“Our zone offense seemed a step slower than it usually is,’’ Harper said. “We struggled with it right when they went to it and we let the game get away from us.’’

Once Iowa took its first lead, Keegan Murray extended it.

He slipped behind the Scarlet Knights defense to extend the margin with a slam and then added another with 2:41 to go in the half as the Iowa lead reached 36-24.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said his team’s inability to defend without fouling didn’t help.

“We just kept sending them to the line,’’ Pikiell said.

And unlike Iowa’s 10-for-22 effort in Sunday’s 74-72 loss at Illinois, free throws mattered for the Hawkeyes in securing the win.

“When you go 10-for-10 like we did in the first half, it only helps the confidence,’’ said Keegan Murray, perfect In six attempts. “We really struggled at the line in the second half at Illinois and we learned from that experience.’’

The Hawkeyes (24-9) grew their lead to 18 points midway through the second half, leading 67-49 following a pair of free throws by Toussaint before the Scarlet Knights rallied.

A fade away from the right baseline by Caleb McConnell pulled Rutgers (18-13) within 71-63 with 6:15 remaining but Iowa quickly regained a double digit margin.

Tony Perkins, who finished with 16 points, hit a floater with 5:28 to play to push Iowa back up by 10.

Keegan Murray followed with a steal and a slam and Perkins hit a 3-pointer to end any doubt as the Hawkeyes regained a 78-63 advantage on the way to their 10th win in 12 games.

“Nothing changes for us now,’’ Keegan Murray said. “It’s still one game at a time and we know we’re going to see an Indiana team that is playing good basketball.’’

The Hawkeyes won the only regular-season game against the ninth-seeded Hoosiers, a 65-63 winner Friday over top-seeded Illinois.

“They lost some close games down the stretch and were not indicative of how good of a team they are,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

