Hawkeyes picked first; Clark takes preseason honor

Returning five starters from a 24-8 team which shared the title a year ago, Iowa has been selected as preseason favorite to win the Big Ten women’s basketball championship and Caitlin Clark has been chosen as the conference’s preseason player of the year.

The Hawkeyes topped both a poll of Big Ten coaches and one selected by a media panel released Wednesday, picked ahead of Ohio State in the coaches poll and chosen to finish in front of Indiana in the media poll.

The Buckeyes, who matched Iowa’s 14-4 league record last season, and Hoosiers filled the second and third spots in both polls.

Maryland was selected fourth in both polls while Michigan was the coaches’ choice to finish fifth and Nebraska filled the fifth spot on the media ballot.

Clark, who was chosen as the Big Ten player of the year last season after leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten tourney title as well as a share of the Hawkeyes’ first conference regular-season title since 2008,

The junior guard from West Des Moines led the nation in both scoring and assists last season, averaging 27 points and eight assists per game.

She also led NCAA Division I players with five triple-doubles and 11 30-point games.

Clark and Hawkeye senior post player Monika Czinano were named to preseason all-Big Ten teams by both the coaches and the media.

Czinano averaged 21.2 points per game last season while leading the nation with a 67.9-percent shooting touch from the field.

Both Hawkeyes were unanimously named to the 10-player all-league team selected by conference coaches.

The coaches also unanimously selected Grace Berger of Indiana and the Ohio State tandem of Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon to the preseason team. Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana, Diamond Miller of Maryland, Leigha Brown of Michigan, Alexis Markowski of Nebraska and Makenna Marisa of Penn State were also chosen.

The same 10 players were named in the media poll to the preseason all-Big Ten team with Clark and Sheldon the only unanimous selections.