Unlike a year ago, the Iowa basketball team will spend Selection Sunday playing the waiting game instead of a championship game.

Thursday’s 73-69 ouster by Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten tourney will provide the Hawkeyes with additional rest before their next assignment but that wasn’t on the minds of Iowa players following their early exit from Chicago.

“I guess it’s a plus that we get more rest, but I never want that," forward Filip Rebraca said. “We wanted to be playing for a championship on Sunday."

Instead of dealing with a quick Sunday-Thursday turnaround that preceded Richmond showing Iowa the door in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tourney, the Hawkeyes find themselves with at least a week between games.

Iowa will likely be among nine Big Ten teams to be part of the 68-team field for the NCAA tourney which begins Thursday.

At 19-13, the Hawkeyes’ resume is an intriguing one.

Iowa has 13 victories over teams that rank in the top two quadrants of the NCAA NET rankings.

Among Big Ten teams, only Purdue with 16 has more Quad 1 or Quad 2 victories than the Hawkeyes.

Ten of Iowa’s losses are to opponents in those two quadrants and one, the head-scratching 92-83 loss to Eastern Illinois, classifies as a Quad 4 loss.

The Hawkeyes, viewed for a seed potentially as high as a six when they were flirting with a chance to play for a share of second place in the Big Ten in mid-February, have seen their positioning fall with recent losses.

With setbacks in four of their last six games, the Hawkeyes are seemingly settled in to receive an eight or a nine seed when brackets are unveiled at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They’re in familiar company in that situation.

Bracket Matrix lists Maryland and Illinois in addition to the Hawkeyes as likely No. 8 seeds. Either an eight or a nine would position Iowa with a potential second-round match-up against one the tournament’s four top seeds in the second round.

The Hawkeyes, who were seeded fifth a year ago, have been lower than a seven seed just once during coach Fran McCaffery’s 13-year tenure, sitting as a 10th seed in the South Region in 2019.

McCaffery wasn’t concerned about any of that following Thursday’s loss.

“We have a couple guys with some little nagging here and there injuries, a little banged up," he said. “We’ll get our heavy-minutes guys some rest, and then we’ll back to work, work on our stuff and then we’ll find out who we’re playing."

As for the Ohio State loss, he didn’t plan to dwell on it.

“We’re just going to move on to the next game. That’s the plan," McCaffery said. “We’ll wait to see who we are going to play and then get ready for that. We take a very business-like approach."